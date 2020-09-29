 Skip to main content
State nears 3,500 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth has two additional deaths for total of 103
State nears 3,500 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth has two additional deaths for total of 103

As North Carolina awaits the next reopening step from Gov. Roy Cooper, the state is nearing the 3,500 mark in COVID-19 related deaths and approaching 210,000 positive tests.

Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth County has experienced two more COVID-19 related deaths for an overall total of 103.

Cooper issued executive order No. 163 on Sept. 1, which has been known as safer-at-home Phase 2.5.

It allowed for partial indoor reopenings of fitness, sports and museum venues and playgrounds, as well as expanded mass gathering limits from 10 to 25 people indoors and from 25 to 50 outdoors.

However, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment centers, amusement parks and dance halls remained closed.

Those restrictions are set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday unless extended by Cooper. The governor's office said Cooper will hold his next COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Also potentially set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday — an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Cooper has said North Carolina is not ready for a full-scale reopening, particularly for businesses where it would difficult to keep people socially distanced.

Cooper moved into Phase 2.5 based on stabilizations in August of new COVID-19 cases and a slight decline in hospitalizations.

The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Since Phase 2.5 went into effect Sept. 4, the state has climbed from 175,815 to 209,137 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday after DHHS reported 889 cases from Monday.

The statewide death total has increased from 2,889 to 3,494 after DHHS listed 49 deaths in Tuesday's report.

Hospitalizations were at 950 after increasing by 53 from Monday.

Meanwhile, the state's positive test rate was at 6%, the highest since 6.5% on Sept. 8. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.

DHHS reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for an overall total of 7,064.

Counting the two deaths listed in DHHS' latest report, there have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth during September.

1 million telehealth visits

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday there have been 1.1 million uses of telehealth services by state Medicaid enrollees during the COVID-19 pandemic. There also has been more than 350,000 telephonic visits.

Telehealth is the use of two-way, real-time interactive audio and video to provide care when participants are in different physical locations. Visit types that have seen the highest levels of telehealth and telephonic visits include behavioral health, as well as speech, language and hearing services.

From March through the middle of August, 54% of behavioral and social service visits were telehealth or telephonic. During the same time period, 48% of speech, language and hearing service visits were delivered via telehealth.

The increasing adoption and familiarity of telehealth has resulted in Medicaid creating permanent policy changes to make telehealth an enduring component of person-centered health care delivery in North Carolina.

Telehealth policy changes are open for public comment through Oct. 8. Comments can be submitted to medicaid.public.comment@dhhs.nc.gov.

