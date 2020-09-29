State nears 3,500 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth has two additional deaths for total of 103

As North Carolina awaits the next reopening step from Gov. Roy Cooper, the state is nearing the 3,500 mark in COVID-19 related deaths and approaching 210,000 positive tests.

Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth County has experienced two more COVID-19 related deaths for an overall total of 103.

Cooper issued executive order No. 163 on Sept. 1, which has been known as safer-at-home Phase 2.5.

It allowed for partial indoor reopenings of fitness, sports and museum venues and playgrounds, as well as expanded mass gathering limits from 10 to 25 people indoors and from 25 to 50 outdoors.

However, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment centers, amusement parks and dance halls remained closed.

Those restrictions are set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday unless extended by Cooper. The governor's office said Cooper will hold his next COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Also potentially set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday — an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.