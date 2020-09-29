State nears 3,500 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth has two additional deaths for total of 103

As North Carolina awaits the next reopening step from Gov. Roy Cooper, the state is nearing the 3,500 mark in COVID-19 related deaths and approaching 210,000 positive tests.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth County has experienced two more COVID-19 related deaths for an overall total of 103.
Cooper issued executive order No. 163 on Sept. 1, which has been known as safer-at-home Phase 2.5.
It allowed for partial indoor reopenings of fitness, sports and museum venues and playgrounds, as well as expanded mass gathering limits from 10 to 25 people indoors and from 25 to 50 outdoors.
However, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment centers, amusement parks and dance halls remained closed.
Those restrictions are set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday unless extended by Cooper. The governor's office said Cooper will hold his next COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Also potentially set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday — an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Cooper has said North Carolina is not ready for a full-scale reopening, particularly for businesses where it would difficult to keep people socially distanced.
Cooper moved into Phase 2.5 based on stabilizations in August of new COVID-19 cases and a slight decline in hospitalizations.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Since Phase 2.5 went into effect Sept. 4, the state has climbed from 175,815 to 209,137 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday after DHHS reported 889 cases from Monday.
The statewide death total has increased from 2,889 to 3,494 after DHHS listed 49 deaths in Tuesday's report.
Hospitalizations were at 950 after increasing by 53 from Monday.
Meanwhile, the state's positive test rate was at 6%, the highest since 6.5% on Sept. 8. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
DHHS reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for an overall total of 7,064.
Counting the two deaths listed in DHHS' latest report, there have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth during September.
336-727-7376
