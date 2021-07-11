State regulators give conditional OK to adding maternity services at Kernersville hospital

State health regulators have provided conditional approval to Novant Health Inc.’s plan to offer maternity and delivery services at Kernersville Medical Center beginning in April 2024.
The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation posted approval of Novant’s certificate-of-need (CON) application Friday.
A CON is required before a health care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
Currently, Novant provides all its birthing services for Forsyth County at Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant announced on Feb. 16 a $50 million capital investment for the 10-year-old hospital, with the maternity and delivery element representing a $44.4 million expenditure.
The focal point of the proposed 60,000-square-foot expansion is adding a fourth floor to the 10-year-old hospital with a new maternity and delivery center as the primary usage.
There would be 13 acute-care beds transferred from Novant’s Medical Park Hospital to the Kernersville hospital for a total of 63 beds, along with four operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room.
Construction is slated to begin in February and be completed by December 2023. The plan is to have the new space debut in April 2024.
The expansion would bring the square footage of the Kernersville hospital to 281,786 square feet.
Novant also would transfer an underutilized catheterization lab from Forsyth, the first at the Kernersville hospital. The lab will be placed in open space on the second floor.
The Kernersville birthing center would be patterned after the one at Thomasville Medical Center with a focus on low-risk deliveries.
“We had heard from the community from the start (of the hospital) about wanting maternity services as a local option,” Kirsten Royster, the hospital’s president, said in February.
Royster said Novant expects that population growth should allow Forsyth Medical Center to maintain current birthing levels and revenue streams.
Long-range growth
It would be the first expansion in Kernersville since the 50-bed community hospital opened in March 2011 at a cost approaching $100 million.
Novant added a $9.8 million ambulatory surgical center to the campus in April 2018.
It began offering in 2019 critical care services at the Kernersville hospital.
Royster said the expansion is “part of its long-range planning to provide more care closer to home and meet demand of community and population growth that we’re seeing in this part of Triad.”
Royster said the most significant population growth in the Kernersville market has been individuals ages 65 and older, which tend to be the primary users of catheterization and overall heart and vascular services.
“This fits our strategy of expanding services in Kernersville along with adding physicians and robotic-assisted surgical services,” Royster said.
Royster said Novant projects gaining market share in the competitive Triad marketplace with the expansion.
Although the primary focus is serving Kernersville residents within a 10-mile radius, it draws patients around Piedmont Triad International Airport, such as Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Summerfield and Walkertown, and outlying counties such as Rockingham and Stokes.
Utilization of the Kernersville hospital has served as a measuring stick for the use of suburban community hospitals in the state.
Novant said in February with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 report that Kernersville had an average daily inpatient count of 32. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 13 in Clemmons, 66 in Thomasville, 40 in Brunswick, 82 in Huntersville, 119 in Matthews and 24 in Mint Hill.
