State regulators give conditional OK to adding maternity services at Kernersville hospital

There would be 13 acute-care beds transferred from Novant’s Medical Park Hospital to the Kernersville hospital for a total of 63 beds, along with four operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room.

Construction is slated to begin in February and be completed by December 2023. The plan is to have the new space debut in April 2024.

The expansion would bring the square footage of the Kernersville hospital to 281,786 square feet.

Novant also would transfer an underutilized catheterization lab from Forsyth, the first at the Kernersville hospital. The lab will be placed in open space on the second floor.

The Kernersville birthing center would be patterned after the one at Thomasville Medical Center with a focus on low-risk deliveries.

“We had heard from the community from the start (of the hospital) about wanting maternity services as a local option,” Kirsten Royster, the hospital’s president, said in February.

Royster said Novant expects that population growth should allow Forsyth Medical Center to maintain current birthing levels and revenue streams.

Long-range growth