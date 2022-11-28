State slams Winston-Salem for 80,000-gallon sewage spill. City could be fined thousands.

North Carolina environmental officials have cited the city of Winston-Salem for a wastewater violation carrying a potential $25,000 fine in connection with two August spills totaling nearly 90,000 gallons of raw sewage.

In the largest of the two spills, 80,000 gallons of untreated wastewater streamed into Peters Creek for 31 hours after contractors working for the city mistakenly redirected the flow from the sewer’s main line into an abandoned section of pipe, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said.

The affected section of creek, near 415 Northwest Blvd., runs directly behind two residential neighborhoods and under University Parkway, just northwest of where it changes over from North Cherry Street.

The city’s first public disclosure of the incident came three days after the spill began, and no local environmental alerts were issued. It was the county’s biggest sewage leak in more than two years.

In an Oct. 7 notice to city Utilities Director Courtney Driver, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality cites the city for “failing to effectively manage, maintain, and operate their collection system so that there is no SSO (sanitary sewer overflow) to the land or surface waters.”

The document, signed by Lon Snider, supervisor of the Winston-Salem Regional Office of the NCDEQ Division of Water Resources, also notes the state’s intent to issue the city a civil penalty of up to $25,000 for violating its North Carolina wastewater permit.

The notice gives the city "an opportunity to provide evidence and justification as to why" it shouldn't be fined for the violation.

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities spokeswoman told the Journal Monday that the city had submitted an answer to the state but she did not respond to a request for the document.

Multiple spills

Smaller creeks are often more negatively impacted by such incidents than rivers and lakes, which typically are better able to dilute and disperse discharged sewage containing bacteria such as E. coli that can be harmful to humans who come in contact with contaminated water.

The total discharge from the Aug. 23 spill was nearly 80 times larger than the state’s threshold for incidents that must be disclosed to news outlets, and came just five days after the city reported a leak of 10,400 gallons of sewage into Little Creek near the 500 block of Harper Street, just east of the Salem Parkway-Silas Creek Parkway interchange.

The city blamed that spill on a broken pipe.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities reported at least three other leaks this year.

On March 18, debris and wipes clogging a sewer line reportedly caused 7,875 gallons of untreated wastewater to flow into Silas Creek in the 3200 block of Robinhood Road.

On Jan. 24, wipes also were blamed for the release of an estimated 4,050 gallons of sewage into Silas Creek near the south end of Selwyn Drive, just south of Country Club Road.

On July 25, an accumulation of cooking grease from an apartment complex was the suspected cause of a 3,000-gallon wastewater discharge into Monarcas Creek near 4239 Brownsboro Road.