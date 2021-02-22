State spends $2.5 million to buy downtown Winston-Salem building.

The N.C. Transportation Department paid $2.5 million to purchase a five-story building in downtown Winston-Salem as part of the Salem Parkway renovation project.

The property is at 250 W. First St. at the intersection of First and Cherry streets.

The sale was completed Dec. 17, but wasn't filed with the Forsyth County Register of Deeds until Friday.

The sellers were First & Cherry Office Condominium Association Inc., Blue Ridge Ventures, West First Associates LLC and Slate Family Real Estate Co. LLC.

Pat Ivey, the NCDOT division engineer in Forsyth, said Monday the property was purchased as part of a settlement after the department filed for condemnation to acquire it in 2018.

"The property owners had several parking lots in the vicinity, including under the old Liberty Street bridge," Ivey said.

"As part of the Salem Parkway project and the associated multi-use path, we had to acquire the majority of the parking that the tenants of that building used.

"The loss of this parking significantly damaged the current and future use of the building," Ivey said.