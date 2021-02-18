State to increase food stamp benefits and P-EBT benefits.

North Carolinians who get food stamps will see an increase in their benefits starting Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.

The added benefits will be dispersed over several days for those who already have an EBT card or pandemic-EBT benefits.

The additional P-EBT benefits will be issued starting in March.

The P-EBT program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free and reduced-price meals at school has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DHHS estimates about 860,000 children in N.C. are eligible to receive the additional benefit.

Families do not need to apply for P-EBT.

A school-aged child is eligible if their school participates in the National School Lunch program and the student is eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2020-21 school year.

The student’s school must have been closed or operating with reduced attendance for at least five consecutive days during the 2020-2021 school year as a result of COVID-19.

The student must be learning in a fully remote (all virtual) and or in a hybrid (combination of virtual and in-person) learning mode during the month.