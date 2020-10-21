 Skip to main content
State to remain in Phase 3 for three more weeks.
State to remain in Phase 3 for three more weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing last week.

 Ethan Hyman

Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday — as expected — that North Carolina will remain in Phase Three for another three weeks because the state's key COVID-19 metrics are heading in the wrong direction.

Cooper's executive order No. 170 extends Phase Three to Nov. 14 to give state public health officials more time to monitor viral trends.

The extension also allows the Cooper administration to continue its reopening balancing act past the Nov. 3 general election.

Cooper has said he hopes the state will see a post-election easing of the politicization of social-distancing guidelines, particularly mask wearing.

“As this pandemic continues, I know it’s difficult and tiring to keep up our guard, especially when we’re gathered with people we love," Cooper said.

But it’s necessary, he added.

"No one wants to spread COVID-19 accidentally to friends or family, so we must keep prevention at the forefront."

The Cooper administration has been monitoring  five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

The recent statewide COVID-19 surge cleared two somber thresholds Wednesday with more than 250,000 cases and more than 4,000 virus-related deaths.

Perhaps the most concerning is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 7.4% positive rate out of Monday's 22,743 tests in North Carolina.

Both Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said the extension of Phase Three will allow for more accumulation of COVID-19 data through mid-November.

"We know these numbers are not where we want them to be," Cooper said. "We will continue to watch these trends and do whatever is necessary.

"We're not in the middle of a spike. We haven't seen one yet, largely due to peoples' persistence and the strong action that we've taken."

The governor said he is keeping in place the three reopening options for public schools, rather than removing the in-classroom option.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will vote on Thursday whether to delay by two weeks the return of more students to school buildings.

Hundreds of Forsyth pre-kindergarten and students in exceptional children programs are set to return on Monday, among the first wave of students to return to in-person learning as part of the hybrid learning plan that the school board approved on Oct. 1.

Guilford County Schools delayed Monday the planned Tuesday reopening of K-2nd grade classes and its board of education plans to vote Friday on whether to reopen on Oct. 26.

"With respect to staying in Phase Three, there is no surprise here given the recent rise in cases," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

"There could be some tightening of restrictions post-election, as cases may continue to rise given the general fatigue of the populace that has resulted in less adherence to the guidelines.

"However, I think such measures will likely be minor if they occur since generally North Carolina continues to perform well in other metrics and at least some of the higher prevalence of COVID-19 infections may be unavoidable."

Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that given Cooper’s “propensity for erring on the side of extreme caution … it’s not surprising that he would not permit relaxation of his restrictions at this time.”

“One need not question his sincerity to note as well that his latest order fits well with the way he has waged his campaign for re-election. He has portrayed himself as the candidate trying to protect North Carolinians.”

“The election will change the calculus,” Kokai said. “Gov. Cooper will undoubtedly feel more freedom to act — whether to loosen or tighten restrictions — when he no longer has to calculate the political risks and benefits.”

N.C. HOPE updare

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday there have been at least 12,000 applicants for the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (NC HOPE) program. The program is designed to assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The program provides $117 million in rent and utility assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections through federal COVID-19 relief funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Treasury Department.

The funds are administered by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, a division of the Department of Public Safety, and will be distributed through community partner agencies across the state.

For individuals to be eligible for assistance, they have provide evidence they have been adversely affected by the pandemic, have a current household income that is 80% and lower of the area median income, and are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.

Rent assistance is paid to the landlord on behalf of the applicant. This includes overdue and future rent payments, for up to six months. At least one month’s rent must be overdue at the time of application. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities.

Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope, or call 211 and speak with a program representative from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

