State to remain in Phase 3 for three more weeks.

Guilford County Schools delayed Monday the planned Tuesday reopening of K-2nd grade classes and its board of education plans to vote Friday on whether to reopen on Oct. 26.

"With respect to staying in Phase Three, there is no surprise here given the recent rise in cases," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

"There could be some tightening of restrictions post-election, as cases may continue to rise given the general fatigue of the populace that has resulted in less adherence to the guidelines.

"However, I think such measures will likely be minor if they occur since generally North Carolina continues to perform well in other metrics and at least some of the higher prevalence of COVID-19 infections may be unavoidable."

Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that given Cooper’s “propensity for erring on the side of extreme caution … it’s not surprising that he would not permit relaxation of his restrictions at this time.”

“One need not question his sincerity to note as well that his latest order fits well with the way he has waged his campaign for re-election. He has portrayed himself as the candidate trying to protect North Carolinians.”

“The election will change the calculus,” Kokai said. “Gov. Cooper will undoubtedly feel more freedom to act — whether to loosen or tighten restrictions — when he no longer has to calculate the political risks and benefits.”

