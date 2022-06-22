State treasurer accuses healthcare systems of emphasizing profit growth over charity care

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and the N.C. State Health Plan he oversees, claimed Wednesday that the state's seven largest healthcare systems have profited immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic while barely budging in their contributions to patient charity care.

The report, titled "Hospitals Profit During COVID-19," represents Folwell and the State Health Plan's latest salvo in a multiyear tug-of-war over the financial health and socioeconomic contributions of Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke University Hospital, Novant Health Inc., UNC Hospitals, Vidant Health and WakeMed.

The report determined that the seven systems combined had $7.1 billion growth in cash and financial (stock market) investments from 2019 to 2021.

"These seven systems reaped $5.2 billion in net profits in 2021, and all but one even enjoyed higher net profits than before the pandemic."

Not-for-profit healthcare systems report financial totals known as excess revenue over expenses, which is akin to net income for a corporation.

Folwell has referred to the systems' financial activities as "a cartel," and said they are not being consumer- and patient-friendly.

The Atrium finances cited in the report did not include Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, which Atrium acquired in October 2020 in a transaction valued at $220 million.

The N.C. Healthcare Association said in response to the report and presentation that it is just the latest in "politically motivated statements" by Folwell.

"Cherry-picking financial data, and then spinning it, is not reflective of the many immense struggles and challenges facing the hospital field, including a workforce shortage crisis, along with skyrocketing costs for supplies, equipment, drugs and labor, and near-historic levels of inflation," the association said.

"These surges in input costs, along with on-going challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and Medicare payment cuts, have continued to strain the resources the hospital field needs to care for their patients and communities."

The State Health Plan is the largest buyer of medical and pharmaceutical services in North Carolina, spending $3.2 billion in 2017. It represents more than 720,000 teachers, state employees, the governor, current and former legislators, state university and community college personnel and their dependents, and non-Medicare retirees and their dependents.

There were brief individual sections on each healthcare system in the report.

The main financial public disclosures for the systems are quarterly and annual reports to bondholders posted at the emma.msrb.org website of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

"The large hospital systems built these profits while taking $1.5 billion in (federal) taxpayer-funded coronavirus relief meant to support struggling hospitals from 2020 to 2021,' according to the commissioned report.

Federal COVID-19 relief funds were based primarily on hospital revenue levels and network reach, which meant the state's large healthcare systems received more funds than rural community hospitals.

"When they then accepted another $1.6 billion in Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payments, most hospital systems boasted enough cash on hand to operate for more than half a year without any incoming revenue," according to the report.

The report determined that "the dominant hospital systems did not share their massive profits with disadvantaged patients."

"In 2020, only a sliver of their $3.1 billion growth in cash and investments was devoted to increasing charity care spending despite record unemployment rates and economic pain from the pandemic and the lockdowns.

"Instead, charity care spending fell across a third of all North Carolina hospitals in 2020. Even worse, certain hospitals billed more dollars to impoverished patients eligible for charity care than in previous years."

Other voices

The report represents the latest back-and-forth between Folwell, the State Health Plan and the state’s major health-care systems that have proven at times to be tension-filled and personal in nature.

In October, an analysis by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health determined that many of North Carolina’s nonprofit hospitals — including the three largest in the Triad — are not fully honoring their charitable mission.

The analysis was requested by Folwell and the State Health Plan. A video link to the presentation is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL1j4-n3ea8.

Folwell and the State Health Plan were joined at the presentation by individuals who have worked on the report, along with several state legislators.

The common denominator from those officials and lawmakers is that the seven systems could have used on-hand reserves, rather than COVID-19 relief funds, to cover expenses during the depths of the pandemic.

"Unless state lawmakers take action, the profits gained from the misdirection of taxpayer dollars are expected to drive record levels of consolidation and health care price increases," according to the report.

"Wealthy hospital systems could return the COVID relief money — or commit to increasing charity care and curbing price inflation."

Ge Bai, an accounting professor at Johns Hopkins' business school, said North Carolina taxpayers were subject to a "double whammy" financially related to how the COVID-19 relief funds were dispersed to the state's healthcare systems.

She said the relief funds weren't just unnecessary given the reserves on hand: Having that money enabled the systems to dedicate other resources toward hospital acquisitions into new markets, such as Atrium with Baptist and Novant with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Bai said the systems are accelerating consolidations to gain enough market share "so that they can squeeze a higher price" from patients and insurers.

Atrium was referred to as a "hedge fund with a hospital attached to it" by Marilyn Bartlett, senior policy fellow with the Center of Health System Costs for the National Academy for State Health Policy.

Atrium section, response

Atrium, not surprisingly, drew the most attention in the report and presentation, and from Folwell, who vocally opposed Atrium's acquisition of Baptist.

"After taking the most COVID relief ($589 million) of any North Carolina hospital system, Atrium Health boasted $1.2 billion in net profits in 2021; and another $2.4 billion in growth in cash and investments from 2019 to 2021," according to the report.

"The COVID relief dollars and the investment growth did not yield higher charity care spending across many of its hospitals in 2020.

"When Atrium Health collected the (COVID-19 relief) funds, it already had $7 billion in cash and investments — almost as much as the state's appropriations for K-12 classroom instruction in 2020."

The report said that Atrium "possessed enough cash on hand to operate for one year and 44 days without a dime of incoming revenue in 2020."

The report alleged that Atrium reduced charity care spending across half of its hospitals in 2020.

"It even sued hundreds over medical debt during the pandemic, often tens of thousands of dollars," the report said. "Many lawsuits ended in judgments against patients."

Atrium responded to the report by saying in a statement that "it's troubling that health systems, like Atrium Health, are being attacked while we are still caring for communities that are recovering from the pandemic."

"The reality is the $719 million in provider relief funds we have received covers less than half of the adverse $1.55 billion financial impact we have incurred as a result of the pandemic."

Novant section, response

The Novant section in the report said that the system "thrived financially during the pandemic" with $1.6 billion growth in cash and investments from 2019 to 2021.

Novant received $261.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, the second most among the seven systems.

The report said Novant had a net profit of $812 million in 2021, compared with an annual average of $377 million from 2016 to 2019.

"Despite Novant's huge windfall in cash and investments in 2020, its charity care did not keep pace," increasing by $57.5 million from 2019 to 2020, according to the report.

By comparison, Novant's growth in cash and investments was $921.4 million during the same period.

"The system kept enough cash on hand to operate for more than nine months, or 288 days, without receiving any revenue," according to the report.

Novant responded to the report with a statement saying "like other hospitals throughout the country, we still are experiencing a healthcare crisis — one that stems from a strained and overwhelmed system dealing with staffing shortages in nearly all areas of care, driving labor expenses higher and profit margins lower."

In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion in community benefit, including $192.8 million in financial assistance.

"Novant Health used provider relief funds to open testing centers, vaccination clinics and respiratory assessment clinics," Novant said. "Additionally, those funds helped make up for the loss in care volumes seen during the pandemic."

