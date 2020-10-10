State treasurer pans Wake Forest Baptist-Atrium combination as anti-consumer

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Atrium-UNC Hospitals courtship had a spillover effect into the Triad since at that time UNC Hospitals owned and operated High Point's hospital. Six days after Atrium and UNC Hospitals ended their negotiations, UNC Hospitals agreed to sell High Point to Wake Forest Baptist.

"I have seen them (Atrium) run this play," Folwell said. "As I said in April (2019), this was never only about the medical school. It’s about higher reimbursements and profits.

"Evidence will show that at the end of the day, possibly politicians and a separately a handful of people will personally make millions off this transaction, while the quality of health care from the world-renowned Baptist Hospital will decrease and prices will go up."

Folwell also chose to speak in his official role as overseer of the State Health Plan.

The SHP has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

"This (combination) greatly concerns me as their largest customer on behalf of those that teach, protect and serve North Carolinians," Folwell said.