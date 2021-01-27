State: Use all first COVID-19 vaccine doses every week in hopes of moving ahead in the federal waiting line

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday it wants healthcare providers and county health departments to administer all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses each week.

With future federal vaccine supplies projected to be limited through at least mid-February, DHHS changed its distribution strategy to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, population levels for each county, and vaccination capacity for each provider in the county.

Both changes were spurred by DHHS being told last week that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply that states have on hand, and that more doses may be shifted to states that have been more efficient with their vaccination efforts.

That's an important development given that the Biden administration pledged Tuesday to provide a 16% surge in vaccine supply to "hard-pressed states" over the next three weeks. It was not clear if North Carolina is considered in that category.

Another development Tuesday is new DHHS guidance emphasizing the need for providers to have an on-call list of people able to respond quickly if doses remain at the end of an event due to no-shows, last-minute cancellations or unforeseen additional doses from available Pfizer vials. The preference for that list is also ages 65 and older and healthcare workers.