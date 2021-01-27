State: Use all first COVID-19 vaccine doses every week in hopes of moving ahead in the federal waiting line

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday it wants healthcare providers and county health departments to administer all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses each week.
With future federal vaccine supplies projected to be limited through at least mid-February, DHHS changed its distribution strategy to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, population levels for each county, and vaccination capacity for each provider in the county.
Both changes were spurred by DHHS being told last week that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply that states have on hand, and that more doses may be shifted to states that have been more efficient with their vaccination efforts.
That's an important development given that the Biden administration pledged Tuesday to provide a 16% surge in vaccine supply to "hard-pressed states" over the next three weeks. It was not clear if North Carolina is considered in that category.
Another development Tuesday is new DHHS guidance emphasizing the need for providers to have an on-call list of people able to respond quickly if doses remain at the end of an event due to no-shows, last-minute cancellations or unforeseen additional doses from available Pfizer vials. The preference for that list is also ages 65 and older and healthcare workers.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that North Carolina is projected to receive about 120,000 first doses for each of the next three weeks.
Previous DHHS guidance led some health care systems and rural county health departments to hold reserves of first doses. In some cases, doses were left over because there wasn't enough demand for them.
Cohen said that 95% of the state's first-dose vaccine supply had been used by Tuesday morning, with the expectation of reaching 100% by the end of the day. DHHS said 812,586 total doses had been administered as of Tuesday morning.
"We've cleared the backlog," Cohen said. "We will expect providers to use all doses from future allotments, or provide their extra doses to those who can."
Strategy shift
Cohen is optimistic that North Carolina has proven efficient enough in vaccinations to move toward the front of the line for future federal distribution allocations.
Cohen said 84,000 doses from the next federal allotment of 120,000 first doses will go to local vaccine providers.
The remaining 36,000 doses will be directed toward ensuring that historically marginalized communities have dependable sources besides local vaccine providers. Again, the doses are meant for ages 65 and older.
Cohen cited as an example the community event held last Saturday in east Winston-Salem where 150 doses were administered.
Among the N.C. DHHS strategy changes:
* Advising providers to wait to schedule appointments for the coming vaccine week until they have received the allocation.
* Use a waitlist to let people know they are "in line" and pull appointments from that waitlist for the following week upon receiving the allocation. In most cases, this will provide individuals at least six days’ notice before their appointment.
* As long as weekly vaccine supply is limited, focus on completing first-dose administrations between Thursday and Sunday, while reserving Monday for using up vaccine leftover from no-shows or cancellations.
* Conduct second-dose vaccination appointments from Saturday through Wednesday.
"This week will feel particularly tight with many providers getting small, if any, allocations," Cohen said.
As part of the shifting of doses, several health care systems, most notably Cone Health, and many county health departments were not provided with a new supply of first doses this week.
"We know that the demand vastly exceeds our (current) supply," Cohen said. "There may be wait times and appointments may need to be postponed depending on available supply."
Last-minute doses
A logistical challenge has surfaced in conjunction with the urgency of administering all doses while not wasting any that have been prepared on a daily basis.
There have been recent examples of individuals who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated getting a first dose anyway — because they were readily available for the shot — as part of the no-waste protocol.
In some instances, those individuals are family members or friends of those administering the vaccines at a provider or clinic, rather than individuals on a wait list.
Cohen said that by having on-call lists, as the Forsyth County Department of Public Health does, it should reduce the number of friends and family getting potential last-minute doses.
For example, Forsyth health officials announced and filled 250 vaccination appointments within a 22-minute window Tuesday.
"That should be a last resort," Cohen said of vaccinating those not eligible for a first dose.
"I don't want a single dose of this vaccine wasted, so while it can happen, putting it in the first arm you see should be exceedingly rare."
Addressing criticism
Currently, health care systems and county health departments are vaccinating people in Groups One and Two: those ages 65 and older, health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The Cooper administration has received criticism since Friday after it became public that about 28% of DHHS' vaccine first doses for this week, or 35,225 of 127,125, was sent to the Atrium Health network.
About 16,000 of those doses went to a mass-vaccination site for Atrium at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Another such event is planned for Bank of America Stadium.
Novant Health officials were among the louder voices decrying this week's allotment schedule since it received just 5,075 doses for this week.
Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said Tuesday the system has not yet had to cancel or postpone vaccination appointment as a result of the shift in DHHS allotment strategy.
Priest said he believed Cohen and DHHS officials heard the concerns of health care systems and county health directors during discussions held Friday and Monday.
Novant also sent a letter Tuesday to Cohen expressing its ability to ramp up vaccinations if provided with additional doses.
“We’ve had reassurances from the state that there will be more transparency in the distribution process and more understanding in how they come to the conclusion they are coming to," Priest said.
Novant foremost wants assurances from Cohen and DHHS that Novant will receive a similar supply of doses, as Atrium did, when its six mass-vaccination sites are ready.
Novant opened its first mass-vaccination site Monday at its Hanes Mall site. Priest said Novant has not received a specific allotment for the local site yet.
The system said it administered 300 vaccinations at the site on its first day of operations. The plan is to conduct up to 7,000 vaccinations daily if there is enough supply to maintain that level.
“We need consistency in the amount of vaccine we’re getting,” Priest said.
“We’re opening the (mass-vaccination) sites on our own and supplying them with the vaccines we’re given each week. We hope it will be a steady climb (of doses) each week.
"If there is a vaccine elsewhere in the state that's not getting used or systems are having trouble utilizing it, send it our way," he said. "We're prepared to give it."
Priest said that Novant “supports everyone getting vaccine, but it needs to be equitable. We care for between 15% and 20% of the COVID patients in the state.”
“We don’t want to have the healthcare systems to become competitors as it pertains to public health and vaccinations of our populations.”
