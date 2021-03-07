State WIC program gains $1 million federal telehealth grant

A $1 million federal grant has been awarded to North Carolina’s WIC program for use in providing telehealth intervention strategies.
The state Special Supplemental Nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program is one of seven state agencies to receive a U.S. Agriculture Department grant.
WIC provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women.
Also eligible are infants and children up to age 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
The grant will be used to develop and promote “innovative telehealth solutions to deliver nutrition education and breastfeeding support to WIC participants to overcome barriers to access, particularly those encountered in rural settings.”
The initiative features components:
A participant portal app for streamlining the certification process
A video chat component available on the portal to host distance appointments
Fixed kiosks to be placed in high-participant-traffic areas of the community with participant portal capabilities
A TeleWIC service center to be utilized by local WIC agencies that are short-staffed to facilitate distance-based appointments.
“People come to WIC because they need help, but they stay because they feel supported,” Dr. Kelly Kimple, Women’s and Children’s Health Section chief in the N.C. Division of Public Health, said in a statement
“This grant will improve our ability to ensure women and children have adequate nutrition and health support during critical months and years of life.”
The state WIC program is administered through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
It provides supplemental foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals to more than 250,000 participants each month.
Program services are provided by county health departments, community and rural health centers, and community action agencies.
For more information, or to find a local WIC clinic, go to www.nutritionnc.com/mywic.
