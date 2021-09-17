Statement from WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus regarding Friday's incident near Parkland High School

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Tricia McManus says community violence spilling into our schools must stop.

“First, thank you to our staff at Parkland High School for the quick action in following safety protocols and keeping our students and staff safe as shots were heard near Parkland High School on Friday afternoon. Just after school was dismissed, the shots were heard, thankfully they were not on our campus. Even though school had dismissed, our staff followed protocols and moved any remaining students indoors while law enforcement investigated the situation nearby.

“At this time, we have no information to suggest this event involved anyone on our campus. What it does suggest is further proof that months of violence in our community neighborhoods, and on our streets must be addressed. A horrific incident on the Mount Tabor campus, a fight at Parkland, both appear to be related to conflicts that did not start at school.

“Rest assured I am working with our district teams and school principals to keep our campuses as safe as possible. I am talking with law enforcement partners daily as they work with us in this endeavor. We must all come together to examine strategies for how to protect our students and teach our teens positive behaviors inside and outside of school.

“I’m calling on our community partners, our neighborhood liaisons, our faith-based leaders, our community role models, our parents, and everyone to be the eyes and ears when students aren’t in school, when the conflicts arise, or when young people gain access to weapons. Our law enforcement partners, and our schools need you to tell us what you know. Now more than ever we need you to continue working with us to create environments where children see that violence is never the answer.”