State's six behavioral health managed care organizations unite on foster care services plan

The state’s six behavioral health managed care organizations have launched the N.C. Child and Family Improvement Initiative as their collective first step toward providing an alternative to a proposed statewide foster-care services plan.

Although the MCOs provided few details last week about the initiative, they expect “the immediate improvements resulting from this partnership will be fully functional before the Dec. 1 launch of the N.C. Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities tailored plans.

“As the (initiative) workgroups continue their efforts in the coming days and beyond, specific elements and dates for delivery will be shared,” the MCOs said in a shared news release.

The MCOs are: Vaya Health (representing 31 counties); Trillium Health Resources (28 counties); Partners Health Management (14 counties); Sandhills (11 counties); Eastpointe (10 counties); and Alliance Health (six counties).

Among Partners’ counties are Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin as members. Forsyth is by far the largest member by population.

Among Vaya’s counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes. Among Sandhills’ counties are Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.

Behavioral health MCOs’ primary purpose is overseeing providers of mental health, substance use disorder, intellectual/developmental disability and traumatic brain injury services.

They also play a role in ensuring that children in foster care are connected to proper health and medical care, along with other services.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed handling those tasks through its Children and Families Specialty Plan.

However, at least 28 counties, including Forsyth and most counties within the Partners’ network, have sent letters to state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley outlining their concerns about the state plan.

“Those counties have said that children in their guardianship would be best served and supported by their current MCO at the local level,” the MCO groups said.

The MCOs said a primary goal of the initiative is to demonstrate that their ability to “implement a statewide model to ensure seamless access to quality care for these children and families regardless of where they live in North Carolina.”

“For those children with very complex behavioral health needs, often inclusive of intellectual/developmental disabilities needs, there are regularly challenges in securing needed treatment.

“Severe provider capacity issues and workforce shortages across the state have exacerbated these challenges.”

Part of the initiative involves creating the MCOs’ own “statewide solution to the current pressing challenges of the service delivery system.” The MCOs said their plan will address concern expressed by state legislators, county Departments of Social Services, providers and families of service recipients.

Forsyth concerns

On April 7, Forsyth commissioners submitted a letter to Kinsley and deputy Medicaid secretary Dave Richard requesting permission to opt out of the state’s new plan.

Richard said legislators across the state have received similar letters from other county boards of commissioners over the past month.

“The current CFSP proposal would transition many of the youth in Department of Social Services custody outside of Partners management, which would create another change too soon in an already complex system,” wrote David Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Forsyth commissioners and DSS staff have expressed satisfaction with Partners’ handling of foster-care service.

“The proposed single statewide plan design of the CFSP will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making and targeted infrastructure we are building with Partners,” Plyler said.

“Forsyth has the ability to opt out, but they can’t make a pre-emptive (decision); there’s nothing to opt out of right now,” Richard said April 12.

MCO responses

Vaya said in a statement in April that many of its counties “share the concerns around a statewide Children and Families Specialty Plan raised by Forsyth County leaders.”

Partners said in a statement that “nearly all of our 14 counties have expressed a clear desire to have the care of the children within their child welfare systems managed locally, and not by a statewide plan.”

“Vaya and other MCOs have shared those concerns with NCDHHS through a variety of channels,” Vaya said.

“In response to an NCDHHS survey in February 2021, Vaya answered ‘No’ to the question ‘Do you agree one statewide Foster Care Plan would best meet the needs of this population?’”

Richard said in April he is urging Forsyth commissioners — and other commissioners — to allow the state Children and Families Specialty Plan to be fully developed before making a final decision.

Richard said the plan is projected to cover about 31,000 youths statewide through providers already participating in the state’s Medicaid program. About 218 youths in Forsyth have received foster-care services from Partners since Forsyth joined on Nov. 1. “We want to create a consistency of what (services) would be available for foster children everywhere in the state,” Richard said. “There has been a broad array of support for us to do something different in this plan.”

“We want a statewide plan for fostering youth because of people moving counties, that the service array is the same across the state, so coordination is a key component of the plan,” Richard said.

With that in mind, Richard said DHHS currently is not committing to a launch date.

DHHS’ goals for a statewide plan include having “a single accountable entity serving children, youth and families no matter where they are in the state, and individuals and families having a choice of plan.”

Another primary goal is an emphasis on keeping families together whenever possible, while providing access to continuous services and maintaining treatment plans and providers when children experience a change in placement.

Tailored plans

DHHS said Tuesday that tailored plans could serve about 175,000 North Carolinians, or about 7.6% of the 2.3 million Medicaid recipients.

The launch of tailored plans, however, has been delayed until Dec. 1.

Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance-use disorder, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury may be eligible to enroll in a tailored plan.

Richard said one option for the state’s six behavioral health MCOs is to collaborate on their own statewide bid on providing services.

“I am thrilled that counties are feeling really good about their relationships with MCOs at this point,” Richard said. “Many of those counties were complaining pretty vigorously about their previous MCO relationship.

“But, it wasn’t just the Cardinal counties who said they wanted to see a statewide plan.”

Richard stressed that the statewide plan would serve children beyond those in foster care.

Rep. Gale Adcock, D-Wake, has expressed concerns about duplicative efforts by the MCOs and the proposed statewide plan.

“We have a burgeoning de-facto state plan ... because these MCOs are working well together and the counties are working together to put together both a comprehensive, holistic, whole-person approach,” Adcock said.

“I wonder if we need more time for the tailored plans to come to fruition, see how that’s going to work, before we add something that could be a disruption to the children, to the families and to the system.

“If you make too many changes in either a person or a system at one time, you can crash the whole thing because you are trying to do too many good things at one time, and we want to avoid that,” Adcock said.

Adcock said counties “are asking to opt out of something they haven’t even seen yet; there’s a real message there.”

