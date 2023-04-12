Statesville is gaining 226 full-time jobs from an Australian environmental restoration engineering firm opening its first North American location.

EPOC Enviro said Tuesday it plans to spend $4.1 million on the 260,000-square-foot manufacturing campus in Iredell County.

The company is a subsidiary of OPEC Systems, a firm with three decades of global environmental engineering experience. The acronym stands for “emerging pollutants of concern.”

WANT TO APPLY? EPOC Enviro, an Australian environmental restoration engineering firm, is looking for electricians, engineers and fitters among other personnel. Find job listings for its Statesville plant at https://epocenviro.com/career-at-epoc/.

EPOC’s focus is a technology that offers “a clean and sustainable remediation solution that removes harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances” — commonly known as PFAS and PFOA — “from water, soil and industrial systems,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

PFAS and PFOA are called “forever chemicals” because they’re so long lasting once they get into air, soil and water. They’ve been used in everything from firefighting foam to the lining of microwave popcorn bags to the cooking surfaces of non-stick frying pans.

North Carolina, and especially cities such as Greensboro and Fayetteville, have struggled to deal with the harmful substances. One study found that the state had roughly 1,400 sites that were contaminated with the chemicals.

EPOC Enviro patented its “surface active foam fractionation” technology in 2016 as a natural process using air to permanently, and rapidly, remediate PFAS with zero harm to the environment. EPOC’s products are used in Europe, particularly Sweden.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.2 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

“Our fight against polluted water and climate change will be bolstered by this company’s innovative products and its commitment to sustainability,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Peter Murphy, EPOC’s president, said the company conducted a nationwide search for the manufacturing site before deciding on Statesville.

“We are delighted to have settled on North Carolina as the hub for our U.S. business activities,” Murphy said. “Statesville is perfectly situated in a beautiful corner of the country, and it is exactly the kind of community we were hoping to become an integral part of.”

Job positions will include electricians, engineers, fitters, managers technicians and administrative personnel. The average annual salary will be $64,464, slightly exceeding the Iredell County average wage.