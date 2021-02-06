Statewide COVID-19 case, death totals approach another set of milestones

It is the lowest daily count since 2,444 on Dec. 9. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

However, the 17-county Triad region also saw a slight increase in hospitalizations, with DHHS reporting 592 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, up six from Friday.

Friday had the lowest daily hospitalization count since 581 on Dec. 4. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last three months.

COVID-19 testing

The state's positive test rate was at 7.8% out of 61,359 tests conducted Thursday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.8% out of about 1,700 tests conducted Thursday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said.