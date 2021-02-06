 Skip to main content
Statewide COVID-19 case, death totals approach another set of milestones
Statewide COVID-19 case, death totals approach another set of milestones

North Carolina is nearing two more somber COVID-19 thresholds in terms of cases and deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday there were 4,172 new statewide cases of COVID-19, along with 85 additional deaths.

The statewide case total is at 791,521 since mid-March.

The overall daily high is 12,079 reported Wednesday that DHHS attributed to belated case submissions by FastMed Urgent Care. Those cases were not reported in January and February.

The overall death total is at 9,926, with the daily high being the 167 reported Wednesday, also related to the FastMed issues. 

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

For Forsyth County, there were 156 new cases for an overall total of 29,068.

There was an additional COVID-19 related death for an overall total of 291. There have been 10 deaths reported for the county for February.

DHHS' semiweekly report on cases and deaths at long-term care facilities, released Friday, shows three additional deaths at Homestead Hills Skills Nursing of Winston-Salem since Tuesday's report for a total of six.

There also were two additional deaths at Brookridge Retirement Community of Winston-Salem for a total of seven, and two additional deaths at Salemtowne Babcock Health Center of Winston-Salem for a total of three.

Forsyth Department of Public Health needed just 30 minutes Saturday to fill the 900 vaccination appointments slots it had available for Feb. 11-13 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.

For now, the department is accepting appointments only for people 65 and older and health-care workers.

The department's website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment if necessary. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Guilford County health department said it will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday to schedule 3,800 new appointments. Appointments can be made at www.healthyguilford.com, which the department said is the fastest method, or by calling 336-641-7944.

Hospitalizations

There were 2,468 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 55 from Friday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 2,444 on Dec. 9. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

However, the 17-county Triad region also saw a slight increase in hospitalizations, with DHHS reporting 592 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, up six from Friday.

Friday had the lowest daily hospitalization count since 581 on Dec. 4. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last three months.

COVID-19 testing

The state's positive test rate was at 7.8% out of 61,359 tests conducted Thursday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.8% out of about 1,700 tests conducted Thursday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said.

"Hopefully, that's happening because we're not having the large gatherings as we did during the holidays, that more people are getting immunized and people have recovered from COVID and have some immunity now."

DHHS said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 683,697 North Carolinians were considered as recovered from COVID-19, or 89.5% of the 764,228 cases at that time.

Priest warned that testing pattern could change when the COVID-19 variants come into the state, which could spur another surge in cases.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, warned people to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl parties on Sunday.

After Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, spikes were seen in the numbers of cases and deaths.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Triad, Northwest N.C. cases

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been at least 140,457 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 17.8% of statewide cases. There have been 1,692 reported deaths, representing 17% of statewide total.

The case breakdown:

Alamance: 14,458

Alleghany: 849

Ashe: 1,738

Davidson: 13,543

Davie: 3,217

Forsyth: 29,058

Guilford: 36,716

Randolph: 11,985

Rockingham: 6,414

Stokes: 3,312

Surry: 6,632

Watauga: 3,533

Wilkes: 5,605

Yadkin: 3,397

The breakdown for deaths is:

Guilford: 453

Forsyth: 291

Randolph: 190

Alamance: 178

Davidson: 142

Surry: 112

Wilkes: 91

Stokes: 60

Rockingham: 48

Yadkin: 40

Ashe: 36

Watauga: 25

Davie: 22

Alleghany: 4

COVID vaccinations in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department has filled all vaccination appointments through Feb. 13.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate when appointments become available again.

All vaccinations are done at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

The department cautions that wait times could be an hour or more, and those with an appointment may want to bring a chair. The department said it is not allowing individuals inside the building more than 30 minutes before their appointments. People are asked to remain in their cars until then. 

If it is a second dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you. The website also offers updates. 

Novant Health

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination slots are filled. When available, appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx

Individuals under age 65 can pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Vaccination clinic: No site or date has yet been set. 

COVID testing sites

Here's where you can be tested for COVID-19.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23.

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

* Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

* Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

* 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

* 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

* 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

* 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

* 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

* 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

* 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem.

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054.

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

