Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations spiraling toward pandemic high; Forsyth reaches 50% fully vaccination level

Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to close in on the record high for the pandemic set in January.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County has reached the 50% fully vaccinated level for all residents while its daily case count remains at an elevated level.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday there are 3,503 North Carolinians hospitalized with a COVID-19 illness.
The hospitalization total is not only up 161 from Tuesday’s report, but it is the most since 3,512 on Jan. 22. The statewide pandemic high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 819 COVID-19 patients, up 21 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations statewide have increased every day but one since July 9. By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had been as low as 231 as recently as July 6.
DHHS reported Forsyth with an additional COVID-19 related death, along with 200 new cases. There have been 937 new cases since noon Friday.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 41,724 cases and 443 deaths.
The 215 Forsyth cases reported Aug. 19 were the most since 215 on Feb. 11. The daily high for the pandemic in Forsyth was 500 cases reported on Feb. 3 — about five weeks into the vaccine period of the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth status
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
As of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, DHHS reported Forsyth with 205,735 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 54% of all residents. Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 189,295, or 50%.
By comparison, 51% of Guilford County's total population is fully vaccinated, along with 59% of Durham County, 51% of Mecklenburg County and 60% of Wake County.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said that 65% of adults in Forsyth are partially vaccinated, while 60% are fully vaccinated.
About 41% of those ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth are partially vaccinated, along with 35% fully vaccinated. About 48% of those ages 18 to 24 are partially vaccinated, while 44% are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, between 86% and 88% of Forsyth residents ages 65 and older are partially vaccinated, and between 83% and 85% are fully vaccinated.
Swift said he is hopeful of an uptick in local vaccinations after Food and Drug Administration provided Monday full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 16 and up.
Swift cited a nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation survey that found about 30% of those unvaccinated had been waiting on the FDA full authorization.
"So, that's a good sign that 30% of adults were interested and were just waiting," Swift said
"Now, you have that seal of approval even though it had been tested and proven effective and safe."
Statewide
DHHS reported 6,130 new cases for Tuesday, compared with 4,623 on Monday, 5,184 on Sunday and 6,744 on Saturday.
The Aug. 19 case count of 7,020 is the highest daily total since 7,181 on Jan. 23.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Aug. 18 that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.
“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.17 million COVID-19 cases and 14,212 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 60 since Tuesday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 13.5%, based on 27,265 tests conducted Monday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 13.3%, based on 900 tests conducted Monday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19 related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or those vaccinated individuals who have immunocompromised health conditions.
Swift said he has been told by DHHS officials that 18% of new cases are in the breakthrough category.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 59% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.11 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.73 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 383,291 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 57% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. said last week they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
All three systems have updated in the past week their respective COVID-19 dashboards that reflect the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations being those unvaccinated.
Novant’s dashboard lists that unvaccinated patients were 455 of its 501 COVID-19 related patients as of Aug. 19, as well as 97 of the 106 ICU patients and 63 of the 67 patients on a life support ventilator.
Cone’s dashboard lists that unvaccinated patients are 97 of its 117 COVID-19 patients as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, as well as 29 of 32 ICU patients and all 18 patients on a life support ventilator.
Atrium reported Tuesday during its quarterly presentation with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority that 144 out of 153 patients on a life support ventilator within its network are unvaccinated.
