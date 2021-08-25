Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations spiraling toward pandemic high; Forsyth reaches 50% fully vaccination level

Swift said he is hopeful of an uptick in local vaccinations after Food and Drug Administration provided Monday full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 16 and up.

Swift cited a nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation survey that found about 30% of those unvaccinated had been waiting on the FDA full authorization.

"So, that's a good sign that 30% of adults were interested and were just waiting," Swift said

"Now, you have that seal of approval even though it had been tested and proven effective and safe."

Statewide

DHHS reported 6,130 new cases for Tuesday, compared with 4,623 on Monday, 5,184 on Sunday and 6,744 on Saturday.

The Aug. 19 case count of 7,020 is the highest daily total since 7,181 on Jan. 23.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Aug. 18 that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.

“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.