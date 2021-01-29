Statewide COVID-19 related death count remains elevated as hospitalizations decline

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, there were 3,048 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 190 from Thursday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 3,023 on Dec. 26. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 769 COVID-19 patents on Friday, down 69 from Thursday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.

Lower community spread

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.

Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.

The state's positive test rate increased to 8.7% out of 68,494 tests conducted Wednesday. The 7.9% positive rate on Tuesday had been the lowest since 7.9% on Nov. 13.