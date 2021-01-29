Statewide COVID-19 related death count remains elevated as hospitalizations decline

COVID-19 deaths and cases remained at elevated levels in the latest state reports while hospitalizations and positive test rates declined.
Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 111 deaths statewide, including one in Forsyth County.
It is the seventh time in the past nine days that the statewide daily death total hit at least 109. The record daily high for the pandemic is 142 reported on Jan. 10.
With Friday's report, North Carolina has 9,157 total COVID-19 deaths and Forsyth 277.
January is North Carolina's deadliest month since the onset the pandemic with 2,354 COVID-19 deaths reported. There were 1,542 deaths in December.
For Forsyth, the COVID-19 related death count includes 52 so far in January.
There were 6,959 new cases reported statewide, the highest daily total in a week. The overall total is at 746,459.
Forsyth recorded with 161 new cases. The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,411, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Meanwhile, there were 3,048 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 190 from Thursday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 3,023 on Dec. 26. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 769 COVID-19 patents on Friday, down 69 from Thursday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.
Lower community spread
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.
Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.
The state's positive test rate increased to 8.7% out of 68,494 tests conducted Wednesday. The 7.9% positive rate on Tuesday had been the lowest since 7.9% on Nov. 13.
By comparison, the record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 11.8% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Wednesday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."
336-727-7376