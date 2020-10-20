 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statewide COVID-19 surge continues. State nears 4,000 death as case counts rise
0 comments

Statewide COVID-19 surge continues. State nears 4,000 death as case counts rise

{{featured_button_text}}

The statewide COVID-19 surge continued Tuesday, led by a nearly three-month high of 1,203 virus-related hospitalizations and North Carolina nearing 4,000 deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported two additional deaths in Forsyth County, raising the total to 114.

Forty-six new cases were reported for Forsyth for an overall total of 8,201. The daily count was down from 82 cases on Saturday, 81 each on Friday and Thursday, and 74 on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

The positive rate was 7.4% Sunday and 30,593 people were tested in North Carolina. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Hospitalizations have been above 1,000 daily since Oct. 6. The pandemic high has been 1,279 on July 22.

Both Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen said on Thursday that many key COVID-19 metrics in the state are “going in the wrong direction.”

Cooper cautioned that the combination of the pandemic, the arrival of the 2020-21 flu season, and lax adhering to social distancing guidelines could push the metrics high enough to force his hand in terms of reinstating some socioeconomic restrictions on the economy.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began, the total case count has jumped 41.4% from 175,815 on Sept. 4 to 248,750 as of noon Tuesday. There were 1,578 new cases reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased 38.2% from 2,889 to 3,992. There were 53 new deaths reported Tuesday.

Cooper's executive order on Phase Three restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

DHHS data update

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services added Tuesday new demographic data for hospitalizations to its hospitalizations demographics dashboard.

Data is provided by age, gender, race and ethnicity for patients who were newly admitted to the hospital, and confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 at the time of admission.

The data provides further insight into the different demographic groups being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The data is viewable by individual day and over time. Information is available for the state and by Healthcare Preparedness Coalition regions and is based from reporting hospitals.

The data is provided beginning with data from Oct. 1, and will be updated twice per week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The term “confirmed” is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of hospital admission.

The term “suspected” is defined as a person who is being managed as though they have COVID-19 because of signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 as described by CDC’s Guidance but does not yet have a laboratory positive COVID-19 test result. This may include patients who have not been tested yet or those with pending test results.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News