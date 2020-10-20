Statewide COVID-19 surge continues. State nears 4,000 death as case counts rise

The statewide COVID-19 surge continued Tuesday, led by a nearly three-month high of 1,203 virus-related hospitalizations and North Carolina nearing 4,000 deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported two additional deaths in Forsyth County, raising the total to 114.

Forty-six new cases were reported for Forsyth for an overall total of 8,201. The daily count was down from 82 cases on Saturday, 81 each on Friday and Thursday, and 74 on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

The positive rate was 7.4% Sunday and 30,593 people were tested in North Carolina. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.