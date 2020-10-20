Statewide COVID-19 surge continues. State nears 4,000 death as case counts rise

The statewide COVID-19 surge continued Tuesday, led by a nearly three-month high of 1,203 virus-related hospitalizations and North Carolina nearing 4,000 deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported two additional deaths in Forsyth County, raising the total to 114.
Forty-six new cases were reported for Forsyth for an overall total of 8,201. The daily count was down from 82 cases on Saturday, 81 each on Friday and Thursday, and 74 on Wednesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
The positive rate was 7.4% Sunday and 30,593 people were tested in North Carolina. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
Hospitalizations have been above 1,000 daily since Oct. 6. The pandemic high has been 1,279 on July 22.
Both Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen said on Thursday that many key COVID-19 metrics in the state are “going in the wrong direction.”
Cooper cautioned that the combination of the pandemic, the arrival of the 2020-21 flu season, and lax adhering to social distancing guidelines could push the metrics high enough to force his hand in terms of reinstating some socioeconomic restrictions on the economy.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began, the total case count has jumped 41.4% from 175,815 on Sept. 4 to 248,750 as of noon Tuesday. There were 1,578 new cases reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased 38.2% from 2,889 to 3,992. There were 53 new deaths reported Tuesday.
Cooper's executive order on Phase Three restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.
