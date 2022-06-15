Statewide foster care plan reaches NC Senate floor second time; at least 30 counties oppose House bill

A plan for statewide foster care services, preferred by state health regulators, has reached the Senate floor for a second time after a series of clarifications were approved Wednesday by the Senate Rules and Operations committee.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed handling foster care services through the revamped House Bill 144, with the plan to debut by Dec. 1, 2023.

The bill has been amended for what bill sponsors believe will resolve confusion about its intent.

However, opponents of HB144 still don’t like that counties — such as Forsyth — cannot opt out of the plan if it becomes law.

HB144, titled Medicaid Children and Families Specialty Plan, reached the Senate floor on June 8, only to be sent back to Health Care to address an amendment submitted by Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.

Krawiec expects a Senate floor vote will be taken on HB144 this week, potentially during Wednesday's floor session that's scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

The plan is opposed by the state’s six behavioral health managed care organizations and at least 30 counties, including Forsyth, all of which say they want to keep foster care services as close to local as possible.

The six MCOs and the counties say they were told in April by deputy Medicaid secretary Dave Richard that counties can opt out of the plan contained in HB144.

“It is a little confusing,” Krawiec said in discussing the opt-out language. “The opt-out provision will remain in the bill. Individuals have always been allowed to opt out in the bill. That won’t change.”

The main factor for sending the bill back to committee is to introduce a yet-to-be-filed amendment consisting of technical clarifications from DHHS, Krawiec said.

“Whatever is in the best interest of the child has always been allowed,” Krawiec said.

Partners said that “establishing a new, redundant statewide plan would cost North Carolina taxpayers millions of unnecessary dollars, and it would significantly limit choice and control for all North Carolina counties who care for many of our most vulnerable children.”

Confusion?

Richard has said the plan is expected to cover about 31,000 young people statewide through providers already participating in the state’s Medicaid program.

About 218 young people in Forsyth have received foster care services from its managed care organization, Partners Health Management, since Forsyth joined on Nov. 1.

“We want to create a consistency of what (services) would be available for foster children everywhere in the state,” Richard said in April. “There has been a broad array of support for us to do something different in this plan.”

Krawiec said that “I don’t believe there has been an opportunity to opt out since there’s no plan.”

“I believe there was a misunderstanding of what Dave said, but we have discussed at length. Counties could never opt out as a whole, but it can only be done on an individual basis.”

DHHS said in a statement that “we hope that all parties can work together to resolve differences so that we can move forward with this plan to meet the specific needs of foster children.”

HB144 details

Proposals for the statewide plan would be sought from prepaid health plans operated by health insurers who already have contracts with DHHS.

DHHS would be responsible for determining which services would be offered in the plan and which Medicaid and N.C. Health Choice beneficiaries are eligible to enroll.

The bill says those services are to include: intensive in-home services; multi-systemic therapy; residential treatment; and services in private residential treatment facilities.

The goal is “to support family preservation, advance the unification of families, support the permanency goals of children, and support the health of former foster youth.”

Key elements of HB144 would require the state’s six MCOs “to cease managing Medicaid services” for most foster care children.

The bill also would require area authorities to operate the plan under a contract with DHHS.

Krawiec said that the clarifications being made to HB144 will “authorize the (prepaid health plans) to issue request for proposals to move the process forward.”

Opposing stance

The primary purpose of the state’s six behavioral health MCOs is to oversee providers of mental health, substance use disorder, intellectual/developmental disability and traumatic brain injury services.

They also play a role in ensuring that children in foster care are connected to proper health and medical care, along with other services.

The managed care organizations are: Vaya Health (representing 31 counties); Trillium Health Resources (28 counties); Partners (14 counties); Sandhills (11 counties); Eastpointe (10 counties); and Alliance Health (six counties).

Also among Partners’ counties are Davie, Surry and Yadkin. Forsyth has the largest population of any county served by Partners.

Among Vaya’s counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes. Among Sandhills’ counties are Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.

At least 30 counties, including Forsyth and most counties within the Partners network, have sent letters to state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley outlining their concerns about the proposed state plan.

Partners said it “supports North Carolina counties’ ability to choose what is best for children in their guardianship.”

“Forsyth County officials have clearly stated that this choice is particularly important, and is critical to their ability to care for children in the child welfare system.”

Forsyth response

On April 7, Forsyth commissioners submitted a letter to Kinsley and Richard requesting permission to opt out of the state’s proposed plan, as permitted under state law. HB144, however, would prohibit counties from opting out.

Richard said in April that legislators across the state have received similar letters from other county boards of commissioners.

“The current … proposal would transition many of the youth in Department of Social Services custody outside of Partners management, which would create another change too soon in an already complex system,” wrote David Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

“The proposed single statewide plan … will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making and targeted infrastructure we are building with Partners,” Plyler said.

In a separate statement, Forsyth said “it worked hard to disengage from Cardinal Innovations due to the many challenges we faced over the years.”

“There was some language added to the proposed bill that would no longer make that possible for all of our youth.”

Forsyth officials said that “counties are legally responsible for the youth in their custody, and we respectfully request that the county be provided with the ability to choose what is in the best interest of our youth.”

“We believe the statewide foster care bill will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making with Partners.”

Krawiec said that “when I met with Forsyth and the MCO and DSS director, I made it clear that it has to be done on an individual basis and could not be done as a whole county.”

MCO statewide proposal

In May, the six MCOS unveiled the first glimpse of their statewide foster-care alternative, known as the N.C. Child and Family Improvement Initiative.

Although the organizations have provided few details about their initiative, they expect “the immediate improvements resulting from this partnership will be fully functional before the Dec. 1 launch of the N.C. Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities tailored plans.

“Those counties have said that children in their guardianship would be best served and supported by their current MCO at the local level,” the groups said.

One key component is that the organizations would coordinate foster care so that children do not slip through the cracks if they are moved to another county or another part of the state.

Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said Tuesday that “building on our long-standing, deep relationships, collaboration and partnership with local DSS teams, county leadership, and other local resources is the best policy solution to meet the needs of children and families engaged in North Carolina’s child welfare system.”

Forsyth said that “needs across the state vary.”

“Forsyth County believes that our youth can be best served locally through the MCO system, and not by a single organization that would be responsible for serving all foster youth in all 100 counties as proposed in the foster care bill.

“We believe the statewide foster care bill will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making with Partners.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.