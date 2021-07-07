Statewide uptick in several COVID-19 metrics not being seen in Forsyth

DHHS reported that, as of noon Wednesday, 4.51 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.

About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

About 4.18 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 338,180 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 80% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

DHHS says 173,889 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 45% of the county population, while 184,618 have had at least one dose, or 48%.

A Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert cautioned Tuesday that he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are vaccinated.

Dr. David Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the Delta variant, and in part as more people gathered mask-less over the four-day holiday period.