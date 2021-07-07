Statewide uptick in several COVID-19 metrics not being seen in Forsyth

The recent statewide uptick in key COVID-19 metrics has not shown up — yet — in Forsyth County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that new cases, hospitalizations and positive test rate continues to rise statewide.
However, DHHS reported just five new cases in Forsyth, and just 25 since noon Friday.
Forsyth had no additional COVID-19-related deaths.
There have been 37,048 Forsyth residents who tested positive for the virus, along with 422 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic. There have been no related deaths so far in July.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
By comparison, Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on June 25.
At least 94% of Forsyth residents infected with the coronavirus are considered fully recovered.
Statewide
DHHS reported Wednesday 451 new cases and five additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There also were 429 cases reported for Saturday and 453 for Sunday.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,460 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a six-week high positive test rate of 4.8% based on 6,885 tests conducted Monday. The last time the positive test rate was higher was 5% on May 18.
By comparison, the statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive test rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.1% of about 125 tests performed Monday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 415 in Wednesday’s report, up 27 from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 68 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down 14 from Tuesday.
Local infectious diseases experts have said that in recent weeks the vast majority of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have involved those not vaccinated.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Wednesday, 4.51 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.
About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
About 4.18 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 338,180 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 80% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 173,889 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 45% of the county population, while 184,618 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
A Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert cautioned Tuesday that he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are vaccinated.
Dr. David Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the Delta variant, and in part as more people gathered mask-less over the four-day holiday period.
Priest said he is hopeful that some individuals who will choose to be vaccinated once the Food and Drug Administration goes beyond emergency authorization to full authorization for at least the Pfizer vaccine.
That could occur as early as late July or early August.
However, Priest said he is concerned that ‘there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don’t want to get it.”
