Status quo prevailed in high-profile N.C. races

The candidates, the personalities and districts may have changed, but North Carolina's election results on Tuesday were similar to results in past elections as rural and suburban counties continued to pack more political muscle than the state's five urban sectors.
That outcome secured an overall Republican triumph in statewide federal and state races even as Democrats were highly optimistic of winning one or both General Assembly chambers.
About 117,000 mail-in ballots remain to be counted. In order to be counted, the ballots must have been postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 12. The State Board of Elections said Wednesday it may not have final results until Nov. 13.
Reinforcing North Carolina's reputation as a purple state, Republican President Donald Trump, Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are leading their respective races with all 2,662 state precincts reporting.
Cooper has earned the most votes among the three so far at 2.8 million, compared with Trump at 2.73 million and Tillis at 2.64 million.
"I don't think anything that happened yesterday is likely to change the governor-legislature dynamic heading into the election," said Kristoffer Shields, a historian at Rutgers University's Eagleton Center on the American Governor.
"In a status-quo election, everyone gets rewarded for what they did, so they're not going to change their approach."
Shields said North Carolina is an intriguing case because it has likely twice elected the same Republican president and Democratic governor.
"It's noteworthy that Cooper was able to expand his margin of victory significantly compared with 2016 in an overall positive election for Republicans," Shields said.
"It could be a compelling message for how effective Cooper has been viewed by the majority of North Carolinians, some of which are Republicans who voted for Trump, including how he has handled COVID to this point."
Even though there were three open-seat Council of State races — lieutenant governor, superintendent of public instruction and labor commissioner — Republicans look likely to retain all three seats to keep a 6-4 Republican majority.
Legislative redistricting appears to have led to Republicans gaining a net four seats in the state House, including Ray Pickett ahead of Democratic incumbent Ray Russell in the District 93 race involving Northwest N.C.
That would give the GOP a 69-51 majority, still three seats short of regaining the super-majority it held from 2012-18.
Meanwhile, Democrats appear to have won a N.C. Senate seat to narrow the GOP majority to 28-22.
The top overall statewide vote-getter was Republican Agriculture commissioner Steve Troxler, who appeared to win re-election with 2.87 million votes. Republican incumbent state treasurer Dale Folwell had the third highest statewide total at nearly 2.79 million votes.
"The real lesson from this election is that North Carolina remains a hotly competitive, deeply divided state politically," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"The most generic statewide race — two fresh candidates vying for an open (Council of State) seat — tended to produce Republican wins with 51% or 52% of the vote.
"Incumbency and other factors could help boost that margin for Republicans, or swing the race to the Democrat," Kokai said. "But neither major party can claim a wave or even a big splash."
In what may be an ominous commentary, Kokai said "it's likely that the election machinery is already starting to ramp up for another big clash in 2022."
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said that "my first impression is political dynamics in the state will be essentially the same as they’ve been for the last four years."
"Redistricting could create big battles.
"One question will be whether any of the top leaders on both sides may be impacted by the (expected) open U.S. Senate seat race in 2022 — especially if they’re interested."
An embattled U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said in July 2016 he would not seek a fourth term in the Senate.
John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures, said North Carolina tends to stand out because voters follow regular patterns along party lines for the president, U.S. Senate, state judges and many state legislative races, but not for gubernatorial elections.
"This is in keeping with a longstanding feature of American politics where even in a polarized era voters evaluate governors on their own merits and without as much regard to party as nearly all other offices."
"In fact, a Republican governor was re-elected in Vermont at the same time that the state was voting overwhelmingly for Biden," Dinan said.
"So, it is not a surprise that North Carolina voters voted to re-elect Cooper as governor even while casting very different votes for most other races on the ballot."
