Status quo prevailed in high-profile N.C. races

"The real lesson from this election is that North Carolina remains a hotly competitive, deeply divided state politically," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

"The most generic statewide race — two fresh candidates vying for an open (Council of State) seat — tended to produce Republican wins with 51% or 52% of the vote.

"Incumbency and other factors could help boost that margin for Republicans, or swing the race to the Democrat," Kokai said. "But neither major party can claim a wave or even a big splash."

In what may be an ominous commentary, Kokai said "it's likely that the election machinery is already starting to ramp up for another big clash in 2022."

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said that "my first impression is political dynamics in the state will be essentially the same as they’ve been for the last four years."

"Redistricting could create big battles.

"One question will be whether any of the top leaders on both sides may be impacted by the (expected) open U.S. Senate seat race in 2022 — especially if they’re interested."