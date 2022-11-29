Stay alert on First and Second streets on Wednesday: Two-way traffic is coming

If all goes as planned, Wednesday morning will see cars and trucks driving back and forth on sections of First and Second Streets between Spruce Street and Peters Creek Parkway, as the first phase of two-way street conversions goes into effect downtown.

Workers mobilized Tuesday night and planned to work overnight and complete the changeover by 6 a.m.

David Avalos, transportation engineer for the city, said the work was planned for overnight to avoid traffic, since the tasks involve using bucket trucks parked in travel lanes. Police cars were to be stationed at points to regulate traffic as needed, and message boards will alert drivers to watch for a new traffic pattern.

"Once the signals are operating, you can start removing the cones and removing the barriers," Avalos said, describing the process of opening as one that happens "all at once" when the advance work is complete.

In this first phase, First Street converts to two-way traffic between Spruce Street and Peters Creek Parkway, and Second Street converts to two-way traffic between Peters Creek Parkway and Broad Street.

The work has included new signals, pavement markings and the repaving of the streets.

In the 2018 city bond referendum, voters approved the money for converting portions of First, Second, Liberty and Main streets to two-way traffic. The idea is to make the streets friendlier for pedestrians, improve traffic flow and perhaps slow down traffic, especially when it makes its way through a residential neighborhood.

The second phase of the two-way conversion for First and Second streets comes after Jan. 1, when the remaining portion of Second Street scheduled for conversion is opened to two-way traffic.

Avalos said drivers entering the converted street sections from side streets would have to be alert to the changes, but said the presence of the yellow dividing lines and the removal of one-way traffic signs should help make the changeover clear.

Avalos said the streets will have signs alerting drivers to places where the streets convert from one-way to two-way traffic.

Contracts for the conversion of Main and Liberty streets to two-way traffic will be awarded next year.