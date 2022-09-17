Still lots of questions, few answers after fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem

Costs are still being tallied and Winston-Salem is considering tougher zoning regulations, more than eight months after a massive fire destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street.

Lawsuits are huddling to move through the court system as people who live near the plant look for compensation for moving costs and health effects. Then there are the environmental impacts left behind in the quality of the air that people breathed and the runoff into streams.

Even the city may be looking for compensation for the cost to taxpayers, including hundreds of thousands paid to people who had to evacuate.

And after eight months, after probes by fire and insurance investigators, we still don't know what caused the fire that began Jan. 31.

The reports may never even see the light of day because the city considers them the results of a criminal investigation, even though no cause was ever determined.

By any measure, the fire was a landmark event in the city's history. Sending orange flames high into the night sky on a Monday night, the blaze forced the creation of a mile-wide evacuation zone when firefighters realized that it could set off a catastrophic explosion.

The remains of the plant smoldered for days and veiled parts of the city with an acrid pall.

"It was a 1930s plant, and now it is a graded-off site," said Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the city. "It is all gone now except for the approach road and the business center that fronts Cherry Street."

Counting costs

Just how much the Weaver plant fire has cost is an elusive figure. The company has divulged no information on its losses in plant and material, not to mention the costs of the cleanup. Then there are lost wages for people no longer working there.

The plant was on the tax books at a value of $1.3 million, so there's that. A report later issued by the fire department pegged the loss at $1.95 million, but that doesn't take into account what it might cost to build a new plant.

The city has not been much more forthcoming with its costs, thanks to the potential of litigation, city officials say. The city attorney, Angela Carmon, won't comment on whether she's been asked to look at legal action, but other Winston-Salem officials have been saying for some time that the city ought to try to recover what costs it can.

"I can assure you, because of whatever we find out from the investigation ... if taxpayer dollars can be recouped from any possible negligence or lack of compliance, we would do like any other organization and try to recoup that money," Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams said.

City Manager Lee Garrity said he's heard similar remarks from others on the council.

"From early on, the direction we received from council members was that, if it was possible, they wanted to go after the responsible parties for the city and the community," Garrity said.

Scott Tesh, the city's director of budget and performance management, said the city costs may go north of $500,000.

The city set up a $1 million fund to reimburse people who were affected by the fire, but when the program expired at the end of June, only $241,126.12 had been paid out to 656 households — an average of about $370 per household. The city said the average household income among the people who received help was about $12,800 per year.

And while you might think the overtime pay for firefighters and police officers was a real killer for the city budget during the days after the fire, that's not really the case, Tesh said. With a $30 million yearly budget, Tesh said, "one fire for one week in one part of the city is a small part of what it costs for the whole department."

"Even a couple hundred thousand dollars is not going to affect it that much," he said. "If it had exploded and gone larger, it would have been a whole different ball of wax."

Tesh said he's been asked to figure the fire department overtime costs nonetheless, but that's about it for city personnel.

"I have not been asked to cost out police," he said. "Police would be even smaller (on overtime) than fire, since fire is sending out multiple people on each truck."

The initial response did include 76 fire personnel responding on 19 pumpers, five ladder trucks, one rescue truck, one hazardous materials truck and other additional support units, Tesh said.

When firefighters had to abandon their fight upon the discovery of a large amount of ammonium nitrate on site, they had to leave behind a lot of stuff. But not much of it was damaged, Tesh said.

"No apparatus was lost or damaged as a result of the incident, and the most significant equipment losses they sustained were in several rolls of hoses," Tesh said. "The battalion chief estimated the replacement costs at a few thousand dollars ... it appears there was no significant lost equipment resulting from the event."

The Weaver plant fire fund set up by the city didn't cover business losses, but the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust stepped up to fund that gap for small businesses, when it went into partnership with Greater Winston-Salem Inc. to pay for a grants program to pay small businesses up to $5,000 for their losses.

Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said in a recent email that the program had drawn more than 100 applications for help, and had distributed more than $180,000 from the $220,000 fund.

"We recognize the lost income from that time period can make a big impact on small business, and this grant aims to provide some relief," Owens said, adding that grant dollars are still available. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 25 employees and be located within one mile of the plant.

Suiting up

Five lawsuits have been filed locally by various individuals against Winston Weaver Co., all of them alleging negligence by the company in its operations and claiming that residents suffered harm from their exposure to the smoke from the fire as well as economic costs associated with having to evacuate.

One of the lawsuits is seeking class-action status for all the residents with potential legal claims against the company. While attorneys for the fertilizer company have filed a motion to deny class-action status to the claims and to dismiss the suit, attorneys for the company and the plaintiffs have agreed that a single judge should hear the cases in their early stages in the name of judicial efficiency.

While every case is different, it's still worthwhile to look at what happened in the Wake County town of Apex, where a chemical fire started in 2006 at a plant that handled hazardous waste.

According to a report made within the federal Department of Homeland Security, firefighters in Apex were trying to find the source of a chlorine odor and a large vapor cloud, when fire burned through the roof of the hazardous waste plant and vented a large plume of vapors from the chemicals burning inside.

According to the report, some 17,000 people were evacuated from their homes because of the threat from the chemical vapors.

As in Winston-Salem, lawsuits were filed within days of the fire in Apex. Various legal maneuvers followed, but about two years after the fire, the plaintiffs and the company reached a settlement. The company's insurer and other defendants created a settlement fund that amounted to $7.8 million. Some 43% of the total, or $3.4 million, went to pay the legal fees and costs. The way the settlement was arranged, eligible homeowners could get up to $750 per household.

Cause and effect

Weeks turned into months after the Winston Weaver fire was extinguished, with no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

The Journal asked the city to share its fire records in early June, citing state law on fire investigations. According to that law, fire investigators are supposed to report to the State Bureau of Investigation within one week of a fire and report the cause and origin of the fire and and the value and ownership of the property destroyed. The law goes on to say that the SBI is to keep those records open to public inspection.

In June, the SBI informed a Journal reporter that no agency had submitted any reports about the Weaver fire.

City Attorney Carmon said the city believed it followed the requirements of the law by inviting the SBI early on to take part in the fire investigation.

"SBI staff accepted the invitation and were present on day one of the investigation," Carmon wrote in an email, going on to say that the SBI was given full access to the records and "did not request additional documentation."

Still, "in an abundance of caution," Carmon wrote, the city had more recently submitted a written statement to the SBI using the SBI's online form.

While the SBI released the report the city filed with that agency, the report confirmed that investigators had determined no cause for the fire.

On the larger issue of whether the fire reports are a public record, the city's lawyers and the fire department are taking the position they they could withhold the records because of the potential that the investigation may have revealed arson or other wrongdoing as the cause of the fire.

Amanda Martin, the general counsel for the N.C. Press Association, disagrees with the city's interpretation of the law. Martin said that the law makes clear that fire investigations are public records.

"In addition to that, the criminal records section of the public records law says that the use of a public record in connection with a criminal investigation does not alter its status as a public records," Martin said. "In other words, if something is a public record, it stays a public record, even if it also is implicated in a criminal investigation."

Taking what amounts to the opposite tack on the question, Carmon said the fact that the investigation showed no criminal cause doesn't change its status as a criminal investigation.

It's no surprise that the cause of the fire was never determined: That's something Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo asserted very early on during the aftermath of the fire.

Moving forward

It is not for lack of trying that no voices from officers of Winston Weaver are in this story. Phone messages have been left at numbers associated with the company, and requests for interviews have been passed on through attorneys and others. The company has not responded.

An N.C. Labor Department report released Aug. 1 determined that ammonium nitrate was improperly stored at the Weaver plant, and that storage bins were not adequate to keep ammonium nitrate from escaping or other substances from entering. The company was fined $5,600.

Neither the state Insurance Department nor the state Building Code Council has proposed changing the regulations that shield older buildings from having to comply with current regulatory standards.

But new zoning regulations are working their way through city offices that may make it impossible for Winston Weaver to rebuild on their former site, if indeed company officials have that in mind.

Discussed at a recent meeting of the city's Public Works Committee, the new regulations, at least in a preliminary version, would require a factory for the production of fertilizer, chemicals, explosives or batteries to be on a site with at least 25 acres, and located at least 400 feet from the perimeter of the property.

Even the parking areas for the factory would have to be at least 200 feet from the edge of the property.

Additional rules would forbid any such factories from being within a mile of Salem Lake, as a way of protecting that source of drinking water. Factories would be limited to the zoning category for the heaviest industrial uses.

Also, the approval process would require a public hearing before both the planning board and the city council.

If Winston Weaver managed to rebuild before the city put the new rule into effect, there's nothing the city could do to stop it, said Chris Murphy, the city-county planning director. But it would be a far different plant.

"If it were built back today, it would have to meet today's building code and fire code and those kinds of things," he said. "Anything that gets built today is going to be better than it was then." The original Winston Weaver fertilizer plant was built in 1939 and had no sprinklers or alarms.

Charlotte, Fayetteville and Durham, among larger North Carolina cities, require that fertilizer manufacturing operations be located 300 to 1,500 feet from the nearest residential areas. But planners are not proposing those kinds of setback regulations for Winston-Salem, instead relying on the 400-foot setback from the plant's property line.

Murphy said the problem with a residential setback is that someone could, for example, build a $25 million plant that met all the requirements, only to have it become a nonconforming use if someone got approval to build housing nearby later on.

That was a concern that Council Member Annette Scippio pointed to when the Public Works Committee discussed the proposed new rules at a recent meeting.

"I don't think it is fair to approve a neighborhood to be built where it makes the manufacturer noncompliant," she said. "We should say approved neighborhoods have to be outside that boundary where the manufacturing is."

Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, who chairs the Public Works Committee, said many aspects of manufacturing operations are not in the city's power to regulate.

"We are going to do everything within the city's power to make it as safe as possible to live in the city," he said, adding that the Winston Weaver plant was "a vestige of a previous time" when code regulations were much lighter.