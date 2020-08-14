The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has once again updated its policies on the use of the "hog-tie" restraint that led to the death of John Elliott Neville in December 2019. The sheriff's office has not banned the restraint.
The new policy, updated on Thursday, prohibits detention officers from using the "bent leg technique" when inmates are restrained in the" prone position," meaning they are face down. Detention officers should avoid "physical holds that put pressure on an individual's back, neck, chest or abdomen except as a temporary measure to gain the individual's compliance for the safety of themselves or others," the new policy says.
In a video released Aug. 5,
John Neville, 56, said, "I can't breathe," at least 28 times over the course of three minutes while he was on his stomach in a cell, handcuffed with his arms behind his back and his legs bent toward his buttocks. In all, Neville was in a prone position for nearly 20 minutes before CPR was performed. That was documented by two videos released to media organizations. At one point, one of the officers appears to kneel on Neville's back.
This is not the first time someone has died as a result of being in a prone restraint at the Forsyth County Jail. In 1992,
Sheila Epps McKellar, 33, died after Winston-Salem police officers placed her in the restraint in a holding cell. Then-District Attorney Tom Keith declined to criminally charge the officers after an investigation, and the city of Winston-Salem settled a lawsuit filed by McKellar's mother for $75,000. Community activists criticized the police over McKellar's death. Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged in Neville's death with involuntary manslaughter — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
Neville died Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. An autopsy report said he died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up, often referred to as “hog-tied.”
The sheriff's office did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for seven months, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal. His death has sparked social protests, including a month-long protest at Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project.
In a statement on its Instagram page, Triad Abolition Project said the policy change does not go far enough.
"(However), this is not only not a ban on the prone restraint, it is an indicator that if tying an individual’s legs is dangerous enough to ban in the detention center, then it should be dangerous enough to ban across all of (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)," the group said. "We seek transformative change, justice, and accountability for John Neville; we seek this for all brothers, sisters, and siblings."
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough could not immediately be reached for comment on the new policy change and whether he is considering banning the prone restraint.
After Neville's death, the sheriff's office first updated its use-of-force policies on July 9, the day after Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced criminal charges against the detention officers and nurse at a news conference at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.
The July 9 update says people who are resisting and have to be placed in a prone restraint position should be placed in a sitting position or placed on their side as soon as restraining devices, such as handcuffs, are removed. Officers are required to monitor "the person's color, breathing and level of consciousness."
"If an individual claims physical distress, medical personnel must be immediately requested to evaluate," the policy said.
The policy from July 9 also said that, if an officer must use their body weight to control someone in the prone position, that officer "shall exercise extreme caution and shall immediately remove their weight as soon as the restraining devices are applied." Officers should avoid sitting or placing their knee on a person's head or neck, the policy said.
And officers must "immediately call for medical personnel if an individual does not demonstrate 'a functional level of consciousness.'" That means inmates must be provided medical care when they can't voluntarily move or speak.
The policy changes also require officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force and give medical personnel full autonomy during medical emergencies.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Rachael Fern holds a flower while blocking traffic with other demonstrators from the Occupy the Block movement at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement hold flowers as they block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement holds on to her flower as she is arrested by a Winston-Salem police officer for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Molly Southern listens to a speaker during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Calvin Peña leads a chant while crossing the street with fellow demonstrators during an Occupy the Block protest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Brittany Battle speaks to fellow demonstrators during an Occupy the Block protest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Calvin Peña and fellow demonstrators call out to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough to answer their questions during an Occupy the Block protest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator chants with others during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Julian Gordon plays his djembe drum during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Brittany Battle speaks to fellow demonstrators during an Occupy the Block protest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Calvin Peña speaks to fellow demonstrators during an Occupy the Block protest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Rachael Fern chants with fellow demonstrators from the Occupy the Block movement as they block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement chant during a protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Chloe Brewer faces Winston-Salem police officers during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Chloe Brewer faces Winston-Salem police officers during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Capt. Weaver of the Winston-Salem Police Department thanks demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement for offering him a flower while other demonstrators block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A Winston-Salem police officer with the bike patrol placed a flower given to him by demonstrators in the pouch on his bicycle during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Rae Ghosthorse (left) and Gavin Henry offer flowers to Winston-Salem police officers while fellow demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Lt. Fish of the Winston-Salem Police Department speaks to fellow officers while demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A historic marker celebrating the first sit-in victory in North Carolina is posted near the scene where demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement hold flowers while blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A Winston-Salem police officer’s bicycle sits in the road while demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A flower given to a Winston-Salem police officer from demonstrators is visible in his bicycle pouch during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Capt. Weaver of the Winston-Salem Police Department asks demonstrators on the sidewalk to have their comrades with the Occupy the Block movement who are blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets to move to the sidewalk so the officers don’t have to make arrests on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Ivette Boulware records Winston-Salem police officers as they prepare vans for the arrests of demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement who are blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Winston-Salem police officers arrest demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Flowers remain on the crosswalk as demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement are escorted to vans after they were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A Winston-Salem police officer escorts a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement who was blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets to a van after making her arrest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement shows her flower to fellow demonstrators after she was arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Kacy Shafer, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, is escorted to a van after blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Rachael Fern, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, sits in a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement is escorted to a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Nia Sadler, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, is escorted to a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Jessica Himes, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, is escorted to a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Nia Sadler, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, is searched being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Flowers remain in the crosswalk from demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement who were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement is searched after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement is escorted to a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement is searched after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Jessica Himes, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, waves good-bye to fellow demonstrators as the doors to the van are shut after she and other demonstrators were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A Winston-Salem police officer has zip ties strapped to his belt after demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement speak to a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Protesters demand answers in the death of John Neville.
Occupy the Block
Hollow Creeper performs during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
AFROGOAT claps his hands while a friend performs during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
O.G. Spliff (right) dances while Hollow Creeper performs during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Hollow Creeper performs during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
PhazeGod swings from an electrical pole after O.G. Spliff finishes performing during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Chad Armstrong speaks to demonstrators during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block
Julian Gordon plays a djembe drum during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Occupy the Block
Brittany Battle smudges, or burns herbs to cleanse the air, during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
JoNiya Lancaster, 11, leads a chant during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Calvin Peña kneels during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
K. Monet Rice-Jalloh, associate chaplain at Wake Forest University, speaks to demonstrators during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Demonstrators clap along as Julian Gordon plays a djembe drum during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
K. Monet Rice-Jalloh, associate chaplain at Wake Forest University, speaks to demonstrators during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Dakota Smith (from left), Saunnie Benton and Tre Pharoah sing along to “Lift Every Voice,” also known as the Black National Anthem, during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Carmen Green sings along to “Lift Every Voice,” also known as the Black National Anthem, during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Saunnie Benton (from left), Tre Pharoah and Carmen Green sing along to “Lift Every Voice,” also known as the Black National Anthem, during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
A demonstrator clasps her hands to her chest as “Lift Every Voice,” also known as the Black National Anthem, comes to a close during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Julian Gordon raises his arms as “Lift Every Voice,” also known as the Black National Anthem, comes to a close during a vigil as part of Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Brittany Battle reads a press release sent out by Triad Abolition Project and The Unity Coalition regarding their demands during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Sara Hines and fellow demonstrators march toward the Forsyth County Detention Center during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Brittany Battle reads a press release sent out by Triad Abolition Project and The Unity Coalition regarding their demands during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Richard Crawford and Rachael Fern hold up a banner that reads “Release Them Now” while protesting outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Brittany Battle reads a press release sent out by Triad Abolition Project and The Unity Coalition regarding their demands during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Demonstrators protest outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Demonstrators hold up large banners and chant outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Sara Hines speaks out during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Brittany Battle reads a press release sent out by Triad Abolition Project and The Unity Coalition regarding their unanswered questions during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Kacy Shafer helps hold up a banner that reads “We Love You” to show inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center their support during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Brittany Battle speaks to fellow demonstrators during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Demonstrators protest outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Quamekia Shavers speaks to fellow demonstrators during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Brittany Battle speaks to fellow demonstrators during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Demonstrators hold up a banner outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Demonstrators march toward the Forsyth County Detention Center during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Yvette Boulware (right) embraces Brittany Battle as Battle is overcome with emotion after returning to Bailey Park from a march during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Demonstrators return to Bailey Park after a march during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy the Block
Sara Hines (right) and Yvette Boulware embrace Brittany Battle (left) as Battle is overcome with emotion after returning to Bailey Park from a march during Occupy the Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Yvette Boulware takes a picture of a banner that reads “Murder Cover-Up Forsyth Co. We Demand Answers Now” during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Water bottles and paint supplies lie in the grass during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators are painting messages on sheets to make them more visible to inmates when they march past the Forsyth County Detention Center later in the day.
Occupy The Block
Richard Crawford adjusts his mask while painting “Release Them Now” on a sheet during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators are painting messages on sheets to make them more visible to inmates when they march past the Forsyth County Detention Center later in the day.
Occupy The Block
Yvette Boulware (right) holds a sheet steady while Corrie Beck paints “We See You” during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators are painting messages on sheets to make them more visible to inmates when they march past the Forsyth County Detention Center later in the day.
Occupy The Block
Sam Shafer (left) and Brianna Shafer (right) hold umbrellas for shade while Richard Crawford paints “Release Them Now” during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators are painting messages on sheets to make them more visible to inmates when they march past the Forsyth County Detention Center later in the day.
Occupy The Block
Dakota Smith speaks to Chris Lutz of Prisoner Outreach Initiative about writing letters to inmates during Occupy The Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Chris Lutz of Prisoner Outreach Initiative speaks to Dakota Smith about writing letters to inmates during Occupy The Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Yvette Boulware (left) holds a sheet steady while Corrie Beck paints “We See You” during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators are painting messages on sheets to make them more visible to inmates when they march past the Forsyth County Detention Center later in the day.
Occupy The Block
Lillian Podlog writes a letter to an inmate during Occupy The Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Brianna Shafer holds an umbrella and helps spread out a sheet while Richard Crawford paints “Release Them Now” on a sheet during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators are painting messages on sheets to make them more visible to inmates when they march past the Forsyth County Detention Center later in the day.
Occupy The Block
Chris Lutz (left) and Joe Robak hang banners listing demands for the Forsyth County Detention Center during Occupy The Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Quamekia Shavers (from left), president of Young Democrats of Forsyth County, hands requests for absentee ballots to Anah Galinski and Jenna Travis during Occupy The Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Yvette Boulware (from left), Kaki Daniel and Corrie Beck hold umbrellas for shade during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Brittany Battle ties a banner to a tree during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Gavin Henry and Brittany Battle stretch out a banner that reads “Murder Cover-Up Forsyth Co. We Demand Answers Now” during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Alexa Morales fills out a request for an absentee ballot during Occupy The Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Dakota Smith (from left), Brittany Battle and Yvette Boulware stretch out a banner to prepare to hang it during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Joe Robak hangs banners listing demands for the Forsyth County Detention Center during Occupy The Block on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Dakota Smith (left) and Brittany Battle work on hanging a banner that reads “Murder Cover-Up Forsyth Co. We Demand Answers Now” during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Yvette Boulware ties a banner to a tree during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Occupy The Block
Food is handed out to demonstrators during Occupy The Block in Bailey Park on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
NevilleKids
John Neville’s children: (from left) son, Kristopher Brown-Neville, stepdaughter Sierra Gulley and daughter Brienne Neville attend the Occupy The Block encampment in Bailey Park on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
John Neville
John Neville
John Neville
Greensboro resident John Neville, 56, died as a result of a brain injury due to his heart stopping.
John Neville family
John Neville’s family during a memorial service on Jan. 4, 2020.
John Neville
John Neville with daughter, Natasha Martin
Hearing to Release Footage in John Neville Death
Brienne Neville (center) and Kris Neville (right), daughter and son of John Neville, listen as their brother, Sean Neville, answers questions after the hearing.
Hearing to Release Footage in John Neville Death
Sean Neville (center), son of John Neville, answers questions in an interview while his siblings, Brienne Neville (left) and Kristopher Brown-Neville, stand off to the side after a hearing on the petition to release the jail surveillance and body camera footage in connection to the jail-related death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice in Winston-Salem, N.C.
John Neville family
John Neville’s family
Hearing to Release Footage in John Neville Death
Brienne Neville (center) and Kristopher Brown-Neville (right), daughter and son of John Neville, listen as their brother, Sean Neville, answers questions in an interview after a hearing on the petition to release the jail surveillance and body camera footage in connection to the jail-related death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Hearing to Release Footage in John Neville Death
Sean Neville, son of John Neville, answers questions in an interview after a hearing on the petition to release the jail surveillance and body camera footage in connection to the jail-related death of John Neville on Wednesday at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.
NevilleKids
John Neville's children, from left, Kristopher Brown-Neville, Sierra Gulley and Brienne Neville pose for a photo at the Occupy The Block encampment in Bailey Park on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200731w_nws_neville
Hearing to Release Footage in John Neville Death
Sean Neville, son of John Neville, answers questions in an interview after Wednesday’s hearing at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.
