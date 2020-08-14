The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has once again updated its policies on the use of the "hog-tie" restraint that led to the death of John Elliott Neville in December 2019. The sheriff's office has not banned the restraint.

The new policy, updated on Thursday, prohibits detention officers from using the "bent leg technique" when inmates are restrained in the" prone position," meaning they are face down. Detention officers should avoid "physical holds that put pressure on an individual's back, neck, chest or abdomen except as a temporary measure to gain the individual's compliance for the safety of themselves or others," the new policy says.

In a video released Aug. 5, John Neville, 56, said, "I can't breathe," at least 28 times over the course of three minutes while he was on his stomach in a cell, handcuffed with his arms behind his back and his legs bent toward his buttocks. In all, Neville was in a prone position for nearly 20 minutes before CPR was performed. That was documented by two videos released to media organizations. At one point, one of the officers appears to kneel on Neville's back.

This is not the first time someone has died as a result of being in a prone restraint at the Forsyth County Jail. In 1992, Sheila Epps McKellar, 33, died after Winston-Salem police officers placed her in the restraint in a holding cell. Then-District Attorney Tom Keith declined to criminally charge the officers after an investigation, and the city of Winston-Salem settled a lawsuit filed by McKellar's mother for $75,000. Community activists criticized the police over McKellar's death.

Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged in Neville's death with involuntary manslaughter — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.

Neville died Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. An autopsy report said he died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up, often referred to as “hog-tied.”

The sheriff's office did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for seven months, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal. His death has sparked social protests, including a month-long protest at Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project. 

In a statement on its Instagram page, Triad Abolition Project said the policy change does not go far enough. 

"(However), this is not only not a ban on the prone restraint, it is an indicator that if tying an individual’s legs is dangerous enough to ban in the detention center, then it should be dangerous enough to ban across all of (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)," the group said. "We seek transformative change, justice, and accountability for John Neville; we seek this for all brothers, sisters, and siblings."

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough could not immediately be reached for comment on the new policy change and whether he is considering banning the prone restraint. 

After Neville's death, the sheriff's office first updated its use-of-force policies on July 9, the day after Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced criminal charges against the detention officers and nurse at a news conference at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. 

Key moments in the Forsyth County jail video that captured what happened before John Neville was hospitalized.
1:34 Timeline of what the second John Neville video shows

The July 9 update says people who are resisting and have to be placed in a prone restraint position should be placed in a sitting position or placed on their side as soon as restraining devices, such as handcuffs, are removed. Officers are required to monitor "the person's color, breathing and level of consciousness."

"If an individual claims physical distress, medical personnel must be immediately requested to evaluate," the policy said.

The policy from July 9 also said that, if an officer must use their body weight to control someone in the prone position, that officer "shall exercise extreme caution and shall immediately remove their weight as soon as the restraining devices are applied." Officers should avoid sitting or placing their knee on a person's head or neck, the policy said. 

And officers must "immediately call for medical personnel if an individual does not demonstrate 'a functional level of consciousness.'" That means inmates must be provided medical care when they can't voluntarily move or speak.

The policy changes also require officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force and give medical personnel full autonomy during medical emergencies. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments