GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools remains the largest district in the state that has not pushed back the start of fall athletics workouts for its high schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Wake County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have all announced this week that they will not resume athletics workouts Monday, as some had planned to do. Their announcements came after the N.C. High School Association decided Wednesday to delay the start of fall sports practices until "at least" Sept. 1.
Guilford County Schools, meanwhile, was moving ahead with plans to resume workouts on a limited basis as of 9:40 a.m. today. At that time, Leigh Hebbard, the district's athletics director, wrote in an email that, "If anything changes regarding workouts, we will make an announcement."
With other districts postponing the start of workouts, students and parents in Guilford County were left wondering what GCS would do and asking officials at individual high schools what they knew. Most had no more information than the students and parents, and athletics directors were mowing fields and posting signs explaining safety protocols as if workouts were moving ahead Monday.
A virtual meeting of principals was called for 3 p.m. today, but it is not known if high school athletics was the topic they were discussing.
The NCHSAA typically allows its member schools to begin official practices Aug. 1, and competition was scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 17 with most football openers set for Aug. 21. Those dates are no longer possible, but no decision has been announced by the association on whether fall sports will be canceled or pushed back until later in the school year.
Private schools that are members of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association also cannot hold practices at this time, but they are expected to vote Monday afternoon on a proposal to set dates for the start of official workouts and competition.
This story will be updated.
