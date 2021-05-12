Stokes County attorney is disbarred after conviction on drug charges

A Stokes County criminal-defense attorney can no longer practice law after she was convicted on charges that she sold marijuana and Xanax from her home, which also doubled as her law office.

Hayley Christine Sherman, 32, has been disbarred, according to an order of discipline filed April 26 by the Disciplinary Hearing Commission of the N.C. State Bar.

Sherman was initially charged with 14 different drug charges. Those included three counts of felony possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, two counts of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana and three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance. She was also convicted of possessing Xanax with the intent of selling and delivering those drugs.

On Oct. 22, 2018, she pleaded guilty to most of those charges while others were voluntarily dismissed by prosecutors as part of a plea arrangement.

Judge Michael Duncan of Stokes Superior Court gave Sherman a suspended sentence of six months to 17 months and placed her on supervised probation for 30 months, which she has completed.