Stokes County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen leaving for doctor’s appointment Tuesday morning

STOKES COUNTY — The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.
Ashley Faye Scott, 40, left her home in the Pinnacle area on Tuesday morning for a doctor’s appointment but never arrived at the appointment.
Scott was traveling in a white 2005 Nissan Frontier with license number FLH-5574 and VIN number 1N6AD07U55C465913.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 593-8787.
