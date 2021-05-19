 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stokes County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen leaving for doctor’s appointment Tuesday morning
0 comments

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen leaving for doctor’s appointment Tuesday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STOKES COUNTY — The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Ashley Faye Scott, 40, left her home in the Pinnacle area on Tuesday morning for a doctor’s appointment but never arrived at the appointment.

Scott was traveling in a white 2005 Nissan Frontier with license number FLH-5574 and VIN number 1N6AD07U55C465913.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 593-8787.

More news from WGHP/FOX8

Ashley Faye Scott

Scott

 Stokes County Sheriff
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack
Crime

Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News