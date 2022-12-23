Stokes officials investigate report of drowning at Belews Lake

Stokes County officials were conducting a search on Belews Lake Friday morning after receiving a report of a drowning.

Some ambulances were stationed in the parking lot of the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Pine Hall Road in Stokes County.

The ambulances had their emergency lights flashing as what appeared to be a search party on the lake motored to the dock and tied up their boat. The searchers walked up the hill to join other officials stationed there.

An emergency medical services official on the scene would say only that no body had been found, and indicated that it could be a long time before any other information could be released.

Officials said around 10:45 a.m. Friday that they would be closing access to the boat ramp and parking lot while operations continued.

It was bitterly cold on the parking lot and lake, with temperatures in the 20s as a cold front came through that is expected to drop temperatures into the single digits Friday night.

There was no word on what someone may have been doing on the lake in the cold.