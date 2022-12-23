 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Winston-Salem Journal is partnering with O2 Fitness who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story breaking

Stokes officials investigate report of drowning at Belews Lake

  • Updated
  • 0

Stokes County officials were conducting a search on Belews Lake Friday morning after receiving a report of a drowning.

Some ambulances were stationed in the parking lot of the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Pine Hall Road in Stokes County.

IMG_5575

A boat carrying what appeared to be a search party pulls in at the dock at Pine Hall Boat Ramp in Stokes County.

The ambulances had their emergency lights flashing as what appeared to be a search party on the lake motored to the dock and tied up their boat. The searchers walked up the hill to join other officials stationed there.

An emergency medical services official on the scene would say only that no body had been found, and indicated that it could be a long time before any other information could be released.

Officials said around 10:45 a.m. Friday that they would be closing access to the boat ramp and parking lot while operations continued.

Ambulance

Ambulances are stationed at Pine Hall Boat Ramp after a report of a possible drowning. 

It was bitterly cold on the parking lot and lake, with temperatures in the 20s as a cold front came through that is expected to drop temperatures into the single digits Friday night.

People are also reading…

There was no word on what someone may have been doing on the lake in the cold.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists finally figure out how glass frogs turn invisible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert