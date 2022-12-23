Stokes officials search for missing kayaker at Belews Lake

Authorities are searching Belews Lake for a kayaker who is missing after he went duck hunting before dawn on Friday morning.

Officials were searching the lake by boat in what was reported as a drowning investigation.

Sgt. D.J. Woods of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said two kayakers went out on the lake Friday morning to hunt for ducks, but that one of the hunters is missing and the other does not know what happened to him.

Each hunter was in an individual kayak when they both went out on the lake, Woods said, adding that the missing hunter’s name is not yet being released.

Officially, Woods said, it is still a search for a missing person.

Woods said Stokes County authorities learned that the kayaker was missing on the lake about mid-morning. Around 10 a.m. ambulances could be seen stationed in the parking lot of the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Pine Hall Road in Stokes County.

The ambulances had their emergency lights flashing as what appeared to be a search party on the lake motored to the dock and tied up their boat. The searchers walked up the hill to join other officials stationed there.

Officials closed access to the boat ramp and parking lot around 10:45 a.m. while search operations continued.

It was bitterly cold on the parking lot and lake, with temperatures in the 20s as a cold front came through that is expected to drop temperatures into the single digits Friday night.