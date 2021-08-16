Storm brings power outages in Winston-Salem

More than 2,000 Duke Energy customers were left without power Monday evening as a storm knocked down power lines and trees in scattered locations in Forsyth County.
Most of the outages were concentrated in an area on the northeast side of downtown Winston-Salem, and another area along Hanes Mall Boulevard, where multiple traffic signals were left non-functioning.
The traffic signals were back in operation along Hanes Mall Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m., and by 9:45 p.m., there were fewer than 400 Duke Energy customers remaining without power in the Winston-Salem area.
336-727-7369
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today