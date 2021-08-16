 Skip to main content
Storm brings power outages in Winston-Salem
More than 2,000 Duke Energy customers were left without power Monday evening as a storm knocked down power lines and trees in scattered locations in Forsyth County.

Most of the outages were concentrated in an area on the northeast side of downtown Winston-Salem, and another area along Hanes Mall Boulevard, where multiple traffic signals were left non-functioning.

The traffic signals were back in operation along Hanes Mall Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m., and by 9:45 p.m., there were fewer than 400 Duke Energy customers remaining without power in the Winston-Salem area.

