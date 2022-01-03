Storm brings wild wind, rain, snow -- and power outages -- to Winston-Salem

Just a couple days past a record high at Piedmont Triad International Airport, a lot of people in the Triad were brushing snow off their cars Monday morning and looking for their gloves and scarves.

Those were the lucky ones: About 19,000 people in and around Winston-Salem were without power Monday morning, according to Duke Energy, and another 20,000 customers in the Greensboro area were without power.

Others dodged downed trees and power lines. Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the city of Winston-Salem, said his crews had handled about 80 reports of downed trees by mid-afternoon, with some reports still coming in despite skies that cleared to blue and temperatures that reached into the 40s.

“Earlier today was when the rush came in,” he said. “It slowed up a little bit lately, and I’m looking for it to stop.”

Communicators with the Forsyth Emergency Medical Services said that while there were some traffic accidents in the snowy conditions there were no serious injuries. And off the roads, they said, there were no reports of incidents in which anyone got hurt in winter weather mishaps.