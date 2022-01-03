Storm brings wild wind, rain, snow -- and power outages -- to Winston-Salem

Just a couple days past a record high at Piedmont Triad International Airport, a lot of people in the Triad were brushing snow off their cars Monday morning and looking for their gloves and scarves.
Those were the lucky ones: About 19,000 people in and around Winston-Salem were without power Monday morning, according to Duke Energy, and another 20,000 customers in the Greensboro area were without power.
Others dodged downed trees and power lines. Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the city of Winston-Salem, said his crews had handled about 80 reports of downed trees by mid-afternoon, with some reports still coming in despite skies that cleared to blue and temperatures that reached into the 40s.
“Earlier today was when the rush came in,” he said. “It slowed up a little bit lately, and I’m looking for it to stop.”
Communicators with the Forsyth Emergency Medical Services said that while there were some traffic accidents in the snowy conditions there were no serious injuries. And off the roads, they said, there were no reports of incidents in which anyone got hurt in winter weather mishaps.
By 10 p.m. Monday, only about 5,000 Duke Energy customers in the Winston-Salem area remained without power, along with about the same number in the Greensboro area.
The Monday snowfall came after heavy rains dumped close to 1.5 inches of water onto many spots in the Triad, and pummeled the region with winds of almost 50 miles per hour. All that weather set up a scenario for trees to fall onto power lines when the snow came, Finch said.
The snow began falling in the Winston-Salem area about 8 a.m. Monday. Public schools in Forsyth County were already out for winter break. The snowfall ended during the early afternoon. Some places received more than 2 inches of snow in Forsyth County, forecasters said, although observations from one to two inches were more common. A lot of the snow melted when the sun came out in the afternoon.
As the sun tilted to the horizon Monday afternoon, city crews making a moderate gear-up to handle any patches of ice that might form with the dropping of temperatures.
The National Weather Service predicted overnight lows of around 24 degrees in Winston-Salem, followed by a high on Tuesday around 43.
The NWS issued a special weather statement in effect through 5 a.m. Tuesday saying that patches of black ice could be a problem as snow, slush and runoff on highways and sidewalks refroze in the cold temperatures.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County could see more snow later in the week, the National Weather Service said. The forecast as of Monday night called for rain turning into snow showers Thursday night into Friday.
With temperatures during the snowfall above freezing on Monday, the city escaped serious traffic complications, said Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the city.
“With the transition to snow, we monitored the temperatures,” he said. “Luckily, it did not amount to much for us, just a couple slushy areas and whatnot. Tonight we are going to have a couple of trucks ready to be dispatched if we have any ice calls, a truck for each quadrant.”
During the day, there were reports of downed power lines blocking traffic on Salem Parkway near Silas Creek Parkway, and on Fifth Street near Salem Parkway, according to a Winston-Salem Public Safety Center communications supervisor.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204
336-727-7369