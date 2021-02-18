Storm delays COVID-19 vaccination shipments. Forsyth health department appointments to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that most of this week's federal supplies of COVID-19 vaccines have been delayed because of winter storms sweeping much of the country.

DHHS said first and second dose shipments are affected.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County health officials plan to re-open their mass vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Friday. Individuals with an appointment scheduled before 10 a.m. can come anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. tomorrow.

Moderna vaccines have not been shipped this week, while about 50% of Pfizer vaccines have either arrived or has been shipped.

The delays may cause vaccination appointments to be postponed or rescheduled, as has been the case for the Triad's three healthcare systems and the Forsyth, Guilford and Yadkin county health departments.

"As there is not enough vaccine in the state to shift or transfer supply in order to cover the delayed vaccine doses, DHHS is advising providers to assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand supplies," the department said.

"The department will continue to work with providers to track shipments so that providers can quickly reschedule appointments as necessary.