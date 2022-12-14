Storm expected to ease but bring heavy rain to Triad

A deadly pre-winter storm wreaking havoc on much of the U.S. will bring heavy rain and the potential for some flooding in the Triad, but not the severe storms and tornados impacting areas of the South, forecasters said Wednesday morning.

Rain is expected to move into the area Wednesday evening and continue through mid-afternoon Thursday, according to the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service.

With overnight lows in the upper-30s and upper air temperatures around 50 degrees, all precipitation will be in the form of rain, the weather service said.

Wind gusts topping 20 mph are possible Wednesday night and Thursday, with a 100% chance of rain for the period. As much as 1.5 inches of rain could fall in areas of the Triad, according to the forecast.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to struggle to reach 40 — about 12 degrees below normal – with rain moving out of the area by evening.

Sunny skies and continued cool temperatures are forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows for the weekend are expected to dip into the 20s.