Storm gives Yadkin County residents a close call
Storm gives Yadkin County residents a close call

storm

A mobile home was damaged as strong winds Sunday afternoon toppled trees off Watkins Road.

 Wesley Young, Journal

YADKINVILLE — A mobile home was damaged but no one seriously hurt as strong winds Sunday afternoon toppled trees off Watkins Road east of Yadkinville.

Carmen Medina and her family were at home in their mobile home when a storm with thunder and lightning brought strong winds as well — winds that destroyed a massive oak tree in her yard and had her frantically looking for the oldest of her three daughters in the debris.

"More than anything, it was very frightening," she said Sunday night, as she spoke from a relative's house. "All I could think of was my girls. I wanted to make sure they were OK. I couldn't find the oldest one. I had to look for her in all the mess. But thank God no one got hurt."

Medina's husband Omar Perez was outside and saw the tree fall, Medina said. Neighbors and members of their extended family were visiting at the time, but among all the people no one suffered anything worse than scratches and bruises.

The storm struck shortly before 2 p.m.

Steve Shore, who lives nearby, came over to check on the family when the sudden storm had passed.

"It blew my rocking chair off the porch," he said. "It rained hard, and then all of a sudden it blew really hard. It only lasted about 30 seconds."

When he showed up at the damaged trailer, he said, "the young ones were out there crying and scared — and who wouldn't be?"

Donald Knight lives in another mobile home on the same gravel drive as the one where Perez and Medina live and had part of a tree break off and land in his front yard. Knight and his wife Melissa said they lost the pump that operates their water but experienced no other damage.

"He sent me a text and said, 'I'm not safe here,'" Melissa Knight said. 

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

