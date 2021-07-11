Storm gives Yadkin County residents a close call

YADKINVILLE — A mobile home was damaged but no one seriously hurt as strong winds Sunday afternoon toppled trees off Watkins Road east of Yadkinville.

Carmen Medina and her family were at home in their mobile home when a storm with thunder and lightning brought strong winds as well — winds that destroyed a massive oak tree in her yard and had her frantically looking for the oldest of her three daughters in the debris.

"More than anything, it was very frightening," she said Sunday night, as she spoke from a relative's house. "All I could think of was my girls. I wanted to make sure they were OK. I couldn't find the oldest one. I had to look for her in all the mess. But thank God no one got hurt."

Medina's husband Omar Perez was outside and saw the tree fall, Medina said. Neighbors and members of their extended family were visiting at the time, but among all the people no one suffered anything worse than scratches and bruises.

The storm struck shortly before 2 p.m.

Steve Shore, who lives nearby, came over to check on the family when the sudden storm had passed.

"It blew my rocking chair off the porch," he said. "It rained hard, and then all of a sudden it blew really hard. It only lasted about 30 seconds."