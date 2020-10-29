Storm remnants bring downed trees, strong winds to Winston-Salem

This tree fell against a utility pole on Springdale Ave. in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning.
Blocked highways and streets, downed power lines and high winds greeted residents of Winston-Salem and other parts of central North Carolina this morning as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta sped through the state.
About 59,000 Duke Energy customers were without power as of mid-day.
The driver of a pickup truck on Robinhood Road was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a tree fell onto the truck as it made its way along Robinhood Road near the interchange with Silas Creek Parkway, authorities said.
The driver was not seriously injured, authorities said, but it took firefighters a while to get the driver out of the truck.
The National Weather Service said gusts over 60 mph would toss objects around, and anyone driving around Winston-Salem on Thursday morning could see knocked over trash cans and other items scattered.
Downtown, the wind toppled part of a tall chain link construction fence along Fourth Street.
Falling trees completely blocked U.S. 421 southbound near Lewisville-Clemmons Road around 11 a.m., but traffic was moving again within the hour. Meanwhile, emergency dispatchers reported other roads blocked, downed trees or power lines all around the county: on Belews Creek Road, Walker Road, Burke Mill Road, Styers Ferry Road and Shallowford Road, to name a few of the locations called out.
Authorities were called out to deal with live power lines and transformers that caught on fire. Some houses were also damaged by falling trees.
Aside from the truck driver on Robinhood, authorities said, no one else needed medical treatment because of a storm-related injury.
One item of good news from the National Weather Service was that no threat of tornadoes was expected from the remnants of Zeta.
By 11 a.m. the center of the storm was reported to be about 100 miles northwest of Greensboro and moving northeast at about 50 miles per hour.
Heavy rain at times accompanied high winds here Thursday morning, but by noon the high winds seemed to predominate.
The National Weather Service said gusts over 20 mph could continue into the evening along with additional rain.
