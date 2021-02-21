Storm topples beloved landmark at St. Leo's. Fall of giant hackberry caught on camera

And at St. Leo’s, a Catholic grade school which grew from the Villa Maria Anna Academy founded in 1949 by nuns in a convent on Georgia Avenue, thousands of parishioners, teachers and former students have memories of that giant hackberry.

“It was literally in the middle of everything,” said Jean Anne Semke. “Children played under it. Teachers took classes out there to study when it was nice.”

The species, known scientifically as Celtis occidentalis, can be found in nearly every state between southern Canada and Florida, as far west as the Rocky Mountains.

They can live to be 200 years old, and under the right conditions, grow to 80, 90, even 100-feet tall. Scientists have found them to be hardy specimens able to withstand wind, pollution, salt and the vagaries of soil composition.

This particular hackberry, like the Wedding Tree and the old ginkgo of Old Salem, was named in 2009 a “Treasure Tree” by a committee formed by the Forsyth Cooperative Extension Office — a distinction bestowed to educate interested parties on the importance of trees in building and sustaining life.

