Storm, wind knock out power to thousands in Forsyth County
Storm, wind knock out power to thousands in Forsyth County

  • Updated
The National Weather Service is warning that a strong thunderstorm will affect portions of Forsyth, northeastern Davidson and northern Guilford counties through 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Duke Energy Corp. reported that 4,094 of its customers in Forsyth County had lost electricity. Strong winds have knocked down trees and toppled power lines in the area.

At 4:51 p.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Kernersville, 9 miles southeast of Walnut Cove and moving east at 35 mph, the weather service said. The storm is producing winds in excess of 40 mph.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

The storm will affect Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, McLeansville, Lewisville, Summerfield and Gibsonville, the weather service said.

