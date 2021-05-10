 Skip to main content
Storms spare most of Forsyth County
Storms spare most of Forsyth County

Forsyth County reported scattered power outages Monday afternoon as a short-lived storm blew through, bringing occasional hail, reports show.

More than 200 Duke Energy customers were without power for a short time Monday afternoon, with the biggest outage on Alspaugh Drive where a tree caused power problems because of the storm, according to Jimmy Flythe, the director of government and community relations for Duke Energy here.

More than 5,000 power outages were reported at the same time in Guilford County.

