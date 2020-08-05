Stratford Road will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday between Robinhood Road and Sussex Lane for paving following sewer line improvements.

Detours will be posted and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes. For more information, please call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments