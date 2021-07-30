 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street festival canceled in Winston-Salem because of COVID-19 concerns
0 Comments
breaking top story

Street festival canceled in Winston-Salem because of COVID-19 concerns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Novant Health Inc. is postponing its planned Welcome Back street festival in downtown Winston-Salem, which was scheduled for Aug. 21.

A similar festival planned for Aug. 7 in Wilmington also has been postponed/

Novant said the decision is in response to rising delta variant COVID-19 cases in the two communities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Novant announced plans June 1 for three street festivals, including in Charlotte on July 24, as a sign the system had gained enough confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine progress made during the first half of 2021.

Novant said at that time its goal is “to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members.”

Novant said it was following new CDC guidance, issued Friday. The CDC recommended event organizers should consider measures, such as limiting capacity or postponing events.

“Novant Health looks forward to rescheduling the events once the numbers show decreased community spread and will announce new dates when available,” the system said.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News