Street festival canceled in Winston-Salem because of COVID-19 concerns

Novant Health Inc. is postponing its planned Welcome Back street festival in downtown Winston-Salem, which was scheduled for Aug. 21.

A similar festival planned for Aug. 7 in Wilmington also has been postponed/

Novant said the decision is in response to rising delta variant COVID-19 cases in the two communities.

Novant announced plans June 1 for three street festivals, including in Charlotte on July 24, as a sign the system had gained enough confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine progress made during the first half of 2021.

Novant said at that time its goal is “to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members.”

Novant said it was following new CDC guidance, issued Friday. The CDC recommended event organizers should consider measures, such as limiting capacity or postponing events.

“Novant Health looks forward to rescheduling the events once the numbers show decreased community spread and will announce new dates when available,” the system said.

