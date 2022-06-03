Stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway will close for two years. Detour starts next week.

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Ashe County will close for two years beginning next week, the National Park Service announced Friday.

Work has begun on a project to replace Laurel Fork Bridge at milepost 248.8 in Ashe County, which will require drivers to detour between mileposts 248.1 and 258.7.

The road will be closed to motorists, bicyclists and hikers.

The signed detour will involve N.C. 18, N.C. 16, N.C. 88 and Trading Post Road at Glendale Springs.

People will still be able to reach Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, the park service said.

Built in 1939, the bridge is at the end of its lifecycle, according to the park service. The $29 million bridge-replacement project will take more than two years to complete.

Funding for the project comes from the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides up to $1.3 billion a year for five years for national parks projects.

