Stretch of I-40 reopens after tanker truck crash, NCDOT reports

WINSTON-SALEM — A crash early Friday morning involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Union Cross Road for more than five hours.

The interstate reopened shortly before 11 a.m., N.C. DOT reported. 

Lanes were closed while diesel fuel was pumped from the wrecked truck to another truck, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie. The truck that crashed was reported to be carrying 7,500 gallons of fuel, most of which remained in the tank, Moultrie said.

Hazardous materials crews were on scene cleaning up an undetermined amount of fuel that spilled, Moultrie said.

Winston-Salem Police were called just before 4:30 a.m. and began directing traffic onto Union Cross Road, according to WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

Moultrie said the tanker truck, driven by Donovan Lucas of Clayton, N.C., struck a 2015 Nissan driven by Raymond Malone of Winston Salem, and that both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against Lucas, Moultrie said.

