Robinhood Road will be closed between Coliseum Drive and Roslyn Road on July 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the City of Winston-Salem announced Friday.
The road will be closed for water system repairs, the city said.
Detours will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and plan for alternate routes.
336-727-7279
Asheebo Rojas
