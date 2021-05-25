Stretch of Salem Parkway will be down to one lane for the next week — except during Memorial Day weekend

Maintenance on a bridge over Salem Parkway is set to begin Wednesday and last about a week, with a lane shutdown coming for some drivers heading east.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the right lane of eastbound Salem Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westview Drive bridge.

But the good news for holiday travelers is that the closures will not take place over the Memorial Day weekend to avoid traffic disruptions.

State highway officials said they hope to wrap up the work by the afternoon of June 3.

Drivers should slow down and be mindful of crews working in the area when approaching the bridge, which is just past the Silas Creek Parkway interchange. People also should expect minor delays.

For real-time travel information, go to DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

