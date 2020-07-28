The 3100 block of University Parkway is currently closed between Cherry Street and Deacon Boulevard. Police are on the scene investigating a vehicle crash. The city suggests that motorist take alternative routes to avoid the area.
Breaking
Stretch of University Parkway closed due to crash
