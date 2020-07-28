The 3100 block of University Parkway has reopened following an accident Tuesday morning.  

The road was closed between Cherry Street and Deacon Boulevard while police investigated the scene of a motor vehicle collision, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

That section of University was closed for roughly two hours, opening back up around 11 a.m.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments