Winston-Salem officials say they're aware that an adult entertainment nightspot on Peters Creek Parkway is open despite COVID-19 restrictions, but say they're awaiting the results of a lawsuit before considering what action to take.
Savannah's Gentlemen's Club at 800 Peters Creek Parkway is one of multiple plaintiffs from across the state in a lawsuit in which the adult business owners say they're being treated unfairly by coronavirus regulations against their reopening.
"The city and the police department have had calls about Savannah's in particular," said Lori Sykes, an assistant city attorney who handles public safety matters. "Savannah's is involved in litigation with the governor's office over how it is categorized. That is why the police department has not taken any action."
Meanwhile, Filly's Gentlemen's Club, another adult entertainment business at 400 Peters Creek Parkway, was also open over the weekend and had a full parking lot. The city hasn't received any complaints against Filly's, Sykes said.
Filly's was closed Monday but reopened Tuesday. The club is typically open seven nights a week, according to its website. The club management was contacted Tuesday but did not offer any comment.
The manager at Savannah's also declined comment. In the lawsuit that the club has joined, the business operators say Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive order 141, issued May 20, forbids their businesses from opening while allowing others — including restaurants, wineries and breweries — to reopen under customer spacing and other restrictions.
According to the lawsuit, Savannah's and the other businesses are "ready, willing and able to open and operate their respective businesses" in compliance with the same rules that restaurants have to follow.
Although a federal court judge on June 8 declined to issue orders that would allow the businesses to open, city officials said they have nonetheless postponed any attempt at enforcement pending an outcome of the lawsuit.
"In Savannah's case, they opened a full-service kitchen and are arguing that they are a restaurant," Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said. Garrity said that City Attorney Angela Carmon concluded it was best to wait for the courts.
Federal Court Judge Louise Flanagan, in rejecting the adult businesses' call for temporary relief, noted that some of the businesses had opened anyway and had not been on the receiving end of any enforcement action.
While violations of the governor's orders can be met with a misdemeanor charge, Sykes noted that writing tickets has not been the police department's main tactic in trying to get businesses and others to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
"The position of the police has been to go out, talk and educate, and not cite violations," Sykes said.
No information could be obtained on the status of the city's third adult entertainment club, Paper Moon on Salisbury Ridge Road. A sign on the business said it would be open during the weekend.
Garrity said that strip clubs aren't the only kinds of businesses residents accuse of violating the COVID-19 restrictions. People have complained to the city about some bars, although Garrity couldn't name any specifically.
In Raleigh, some bar operators opened on a Friday night, only for seven of them to get non-compliance letters from state alcoholic beverage regulators the very next day that shut them down, according to the News & Observer in Raleigh.
Jeff Strickland, the public affairs director for the N.C. ABC Commission, said that, in Raleigh, law enforcement officers notified the ABC Commission that the bars had opened after the officers had told them not to do so.
"At this time, there have been no requests from law enforcement to send warning letters to any businesses in Forsyth County related to Executive Order noncompliance," Strickland said.
Citizens who feel that a business selling alcoholic beverages is not following the law should contact law enforcement, not the ABC Commission, Strickland added.
A citizen could contact Alcohol Law Enforcement officers or other law enforcement agencies, he said.
"A citizen can always let us know too, but we would pass the concern on to law enforcement to investigate," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.