Stronger enforcement of COVID-19 rules imminent in Winston-Salem

Forsyth County health officials reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with three additional deaths from the virus.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 11,723 laboratory-confirmed cases, local health officials say. Of those cases, 9,585 people have recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Friday, there have been 328,846 cases of the coronavirus in North Carolina with 4,979 deaths, state health officials said.

Joshua Swift, director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, attributed the increased cases to the weather.

"As the weather is getting colder, we are seeing more people doing their activities indoors," Swift said. "And more people are concerned and getting tested.

"I'm afraid we are in for a tough few months," Swift said.

The county will likely see another rise in cases after Thanksgiving, just as we saw a jump in cases after Halloween, Swift said.

Many people are following the health guidelines amid the pandemic, Swift said.

"Most people are wearing masks," Swift said. "Most people are washing their hands.