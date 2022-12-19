Struggle for heat ongoing at La Deara Crest

Work was going on into the night Monday to make repairs at La Deara Crest apartments that could give heat to some residents who didn't have it, even as volunteers said they were ready to bring more heaters out to the complex Tuesday morning.

Winston-Salem officials said Monday that they were initially told all the heat had been restored, but learned late Monday that volunteers had not yet delivered some heaters to the complex.

Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said city officials would check again at La Deara Crest on Tuesday morning, but had no way to independently check Monday night on the status of heat at the complex.

Sources familiar with apartment operations said work was taking place to make repairs Monday night, but could not say whether it would result in all heat being restored.

Temperatures were expected to dip to 27 degrees Monday night.

Volunteers have been working to pull together enough portable heaters to deliver to about seven apartments that still don't have heat. Sabrina Robinson, one of the lead volunteers, said she has gathered 10 donated heaters that will be distributed Tuesday morning. The volunteers are hoping to get at least 13 heaters since some apartments need more than one.

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said the city plans vigorous enforcement action against La Deara Crest for problems that go beyond lack of heat: City forces went out to the site Monday to clear out the trash from dumpsters that are overflowing at the complex.

The property managers at the complex put the word out last week that some apartments were without heat, and word spread on social media generated a response from volunteers from various nonprofit groups.

The volunteers assembled at the complex around dusk on Thursday and began visiting apartments by following word-of-mouth about who didn't have heat. The group distributed nine portable heaters to residents and were told about seven more apartments that did not have heat.

"I will follow up with a code enforcement officer to go back out there and verify that the management company followed through to make sure people have portable space heaters," said Toney. "We do not want any residents to be in the cold."

Kevin Cheshire, the executive director and chief executive of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, said HAWS determined that two of three Section 8 tenants without heat at La Deara Crest last week had gotten their heat restored, but Cheshire said HAWS is still trying to check on a third unit where the inspector was not able to make contact with a resident.

HAWS does not own the property, but periodically inspects those units occupied by people who get housing assistance through what are called Section 8 vouchers.

The property is owned by a Charlotte investment company.

Marla Newman, the director of the city's Community Development Department, which includes city code enforcement, said the city has been made aware of the lack of heat in some units, but that code enforcement is not an instantaneous process.

"They get a notice that tells them they will either have to repair a unit or shut it down and find someplace for folks to go," Newman said. "Our stuff is all civil: We have to give them notice and give them time to repair, then we go back and re-inspect to make sure the work was done."

The managers at La Deara Crest were said to be working to get repairs done, but there was no word on when those repairs might be complete.

City officials said they were told there were some vacant units on the property where the heating systems are functioning.

Meanwhile, high temperatures this week are staying in the mid-40s with lows in the high 20s or low 30s. But bitter cold is expected later in the week, with the low Friday night expected to reach 13 degrees.

Meanwhile, people who want to donate a heater may call the Naomi Jones Resource Center at 336-761-1009 or Robinson at 336-865-6037.