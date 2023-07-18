Stuart Epperson Sr., a pioneer in Christian broadcasting who was the Republican nominee in two unsuccessful runs for Congress, has died.

He was 86.

“Big Stu rode home to Glory early this morning,” Stu Epperson Jr. wrote on his Facebook page about his father.

Epperson served as the chairman emeritus of the Salem Media Group, the company said.

“Stuart will be greatly missed by many,” said Ed Atsinger, Epperson’s brother-in-law and the executive chairman of the Salem Media Group. “I will miss him, but I take comfort in realizing that he is already receiving his reward for a life well-lived.”

Epperson was so successful in broadcasting that Time Magazine named him one of America’s 25 Most Influential Evangelicals.

He was raised on a tobacco farm in Ararat, Va., just north of the Surry County line, and was introduced to radio at an early age. His father had founded stations in Virginia, and his brother, Ralph, had started one in Mount Airy. Epperson worked in his brother’s station and decided to go to college to learn the business.

A few colleges showed interest in Epperson’s basketball potential. But he decided to go to Bob Jones University, a conservative Christian college in Greenville, S.C., where he ultimately earned a master’s degree in broadcasting.

Epperson bought his first radio station in 1961, in Roanoke, Va. In 1963, he married his wife, Nancy, whom he had met at Bob Jones University.

The following year, they moved to Winston-Salem, where Epperson bought and operated WKBX, which he ran as a country-and-western station. He sold it in 1976.

Epperson formed Salem Media Inc. with Atsinger in 1986. The company owned stations from New York to California, focusing on a Christian inspirational format featuring music, Bible teaching and talk.

In addition to his radio work, he also helped start the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission in the late 1960s.

He decided to get into the race for Congress just two days before the filing deadline in 1984.

He was an unlikely candidate, having skeptics even within his own party. Some feared his appeal would be limited to fellow born-again Christians. He sometimes appeared awkward in his lanky, 6-foot-5 frame. He was going up against a five-term incumbent, and he had no campaign experience. Epperson had been a registered Republican here since 1968, but was not involved with party politics until his run.

“I’m a political novice if there ever was one,” he said at the time.

But he was a firm believer that Ronald Reagan had put America back on the right track, and he yearned to provide conservative leadership that he felt was both morally and fiscally sound.

“The traditional family as we know it is at the heart of what made this country great,” he said in launching his campaign in February, 1984. “These values have been eroded, but I think we are getting back to them.”

He eventually won over many of those skeptics and made a convincing run for office, even sharing a stage with then-Vice President George H.W. Bush during a campus visit to Wake Forest University.

But despite outspending Neal on the campaign, Epperson was not able to pull off the victory, losing to the incumbent by fewer than 4,000 votes out of more than 215,000 cast.

He had a rematch against Neal in the 1986 election, running on many of the same themes he did two years earlier.

He even ran a television ad poking fun at his physical appearance. As the gangling Epperson looks in a mirror, a narrator says that a recent poll finds some people won’t vote for Epperson because he’s too tall and homely.

“I’ve got an idea,” Epperson says, and dons a stovetop hat and a fake beard to give himself a Lincoln-esque appearance. But when he stands up, he hits his head on an overhead light, and decides the ruse just isn’t him.

The ad concluded with the line: “Stu Epperson, not just another pretty face.”

It was a non-presidential year, and without Reagan’s coattails, Epperson did not do as well in 1986, losing to Neal by 13,000 votes. Although Republicans often looked at Neal as vulnerable, he would continue to fend off GOP challengers until 1994, when he decided not to seek reelection.

Epperson did not seek office again, but focused on building a broadcasting empire of evangelism.

Two decades after his last run for office, the company he founded with Atsinger could boast an estimated listenership of five million people a week.

With the rise of digital media, it has expanded far beyond radio.

The company went public in 1999 and is now called Salem Media Group. Its holdings [as of 2015] include GodTube, a Christian video service similar to YouTube, as well as several faith-based print publications including CCM Magazine, which focuses on contemporary Christian music.

The broad reach of his company was noted by Time Magazine when he was listed among the country’s top evangelicals in 2005.