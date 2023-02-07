A student suffered minor injuries when a Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools bus struck another car at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said.

The bus, driven by Kimberly Yvette Shouse, was turning from Collins Street onto West 27th Street, when the left-front tire of the bus went into the opposite lane and struck a Nissan Sentra, driven by Jessica Tiara Smith.

There were 23 students on the bus.

It wasn't immediately known to what school the bus was headed.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services checked the students and drivers and sent one student to the hospital to be treated.